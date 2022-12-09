Dubbo Greyhounds are looking to end their year on a high with another meeting to be held on Saturday night in preparation for a huge 2023.
The club will host a huge 12-race meeting on Saturday night headlined by a pair of Country Challenge Heats.
However, club president Shayne Stiff has his eyes on another race earlier in the evening which local hopeful Golden Bullet hoping to score a third win from just four starts.
"He was syndicated out by the club and I think there are 20 new owners, a lot of them are from Dubbo," he said.
"The dog has had three starts for two wins which have set them up for a good start as owners, they've all been up here watching him win."
Raymond 'Jack' Smith has several chances in both Country Challenge Heats and Stiff believes a couple of them can take it out.
"Jack has got one that is coming back from 700m to 500m, he was boxed bad but he is still a very, very fast dog," he said.
"Irinka Megan is coming back off a winning run, she'll show speed and be hard to beat."
It's been a massive year for the club after they hosted the first-ever Country Classic earlier this year while the Brother Fox event seems to continue growing.
As 2022 comes to a close, Stiff is hoping the next 12 months are even bigger and planning is already well under way for what is to come.
"Our club at the moment is getting everything ready for our Country Classic event in March next year," he said.
"It's our second running and we are looking to do things bigger and better.
"We will also have more infrastructure as well, we will have a new drivers tower at the back for the lure driver too so there really is plenty happening."
Stiff believes having the pair of headline events wouldn't be possible without the support of the state's governing body.
"Greyhound Racing in NSW is just going from strength to strength, there is a new leadership team at the organisation," he said.
"There is a new CEO and he has been putting his stamp on his things which is looking really positive.
"The support greyhound clubs are getting from them is unbelievable, prize money keeps increasing and at the moment it's the best racing code of the three."
With planning ongoing for the 2023 events, Stiff said the club is confident they can attract some of the best trainers from around the region and state to race at Dawson Park.
"The Country Classic and Brother Fox Carnival are now on the calendar of all the leading trainers," he said.
"There is a fair bit of prize money which isn't worth sneezing at and we are looking to improve on them once again as much as we can."
Saturday's racing will begin at 6:11pm.
