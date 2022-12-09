Some of the best up-and-coming swimmers in Country NSW will hit Dubbo Aquatic Leisure Centre early next year.
Dubbo Swimtech will co-host one of three Swimming NSW Country Regional Meets from January 21-22 with other events being held at Goulburn and Alstonville.
Swimming NSW CEO Mark Heathcote says the event will bring a lot of swimmers and their families to Dubbo during the school holiday period.
"Probably around 250-300 kids will travel out for it," he said.
"We hold three regional meets on one weekend, this time it is Dubbo, Goulburn and Alstonville so there is a vastly spread out.
"People will pick which one they want to go to and travel to it.
"When it is in your town it is expected that other clubs will come to visit you."
While being a big competition in its own right, the meet will also give swimmers the chance to post fast times ahead of the NSW Country Championships.
Heathcote is hoping by January most swimmers are starting to find some form in the pool.
"A lot of the regional kids, their pools have only opened in the last month or so," he said.
"They've just been getting back into training for the summer season so hopefully by the time these meets roll around we can get some qualifying times for the NSW Country Championships which will be held in Sydney at the end of February."
Not only will the event be wonderful for the swimmers, but it will also give local businesses the chance to show tourists what they have especially at a notoriously busy time of the year.
"Dubbo will see hundreds of athletes and their families making the trip to the meet which will not only provide the swimmers of Dubbo with a stronger pool of competition for their ongoing development but also present an excellent tourism opportunity for visitors to explore all the region has to offer," he said.
"The involvement of the Council in conjunction with Dubbo City Swimtech Swimming Club puts the meet in great stead to be one of the most successful Country Regional Meets of the year."
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson is hoping families take the time to see what the city can provide them in and out of the pool.
"This event presents a fantastic opportunity for competitive swimmers in the region to test themselves against the best in the region," he said.
"We welcome all swimming competitors along with their families to the region to enjoy not only the fantastic Dubbo Aquatic Leisure Centre but also everything that the region has to offer.
"We thank Swimming NSW for choosing Dubbo to host this exciting event and look forward to working with them for successful outcomes."
