Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Workies aiming to make Lithgow a fortress again as Greg Alderson returns

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated December 9 2022 - 8:58am, first published 8:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Alderson has returned as the captain-coach of the Lithgow Workies for 2023. Picture by Phil Blatch.

Make Tony Luchetti Sports Ground great again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.