Make Tony Luchetti Sports Ground great again.
That's the mission for Lithgow Workies Wolves Peter McDonald Premiership captain-coach Greg Alderson as the versatile second-rower/five-eighth takes on the role for a second season.
In years gone by, playing Lithgow at home has been a terrible task for any rugby league side, and it's part of a goal for Alderson to form that reputation once more.
"That's what Lithgow has always been, no one liked coming to Lithgow and that's the mentality I've got to get back in the boys," he said.
"We've lost a few old heads to retirement and moving away, a lot of guys that have been there and done that and understand that you come to Lithgow and it's not an easy run so that's something I want to instil again.
"We have a fortress here and have to try and maintain that throughout next year.
"If we can set a goal of undefeated at home then that goes and long way to getting you into semi-finals."
In the 2022 season, Lithgow finished sixth in the Group 10 pool of PMP with two wins.
Recruitment throughout pre-season looked promising for Workies but injuries and departures hurt them.
For Alderson, the disappointment of last year spurred him on to have another shot at the role.
"Obviously this year was a taste of coaching and we had we got hit with a few injuries and people moving on so I didn't get a real crack at it," he said.
"I thought I'd go around again and change a few things and hopefully next year we put on a better performance.
"As a coach I can't fault the effort of everyone who put on the jersey, the effort was there all year round. We were just some experience at the back end of a few games, if we had another leader out there for the last 20 minutes, I think we could've come away with a few more wins."
And with a lack of experience hurting them in the big moments, it's a hole Alderson is looking to fill.
"We're chasing probably two players, a half back and front rower for next year, I'll be talking to our president to get that ball rolling and see who's around and available," he said.
