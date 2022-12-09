Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Newell Highway remains closed but work is ongoing

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
December 10 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A flooded Newell Highway cuts off Forbes and West Wyalong.

One of the main arteries for freight between Melbourne and Brisbane has been impacted by floodwaters for nearly three months but there is an end in sight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.