With no COVID-19 restrictions in place, Dubbo West Rotary say planning their annual Carols by Candlelight event has been a lot more smooth this year.
"We're all set and ready to proceed - weather permitting. We're looking forward to it," said event coordinator Howard Rutherford.
"Hopefully we'll have a big turn out like we did last year when we had over 3,000 people - it was difficult because we had all these extra restrictions like enforcing social distancing and vaccination certificates. But that's all gone this year."
On Sunday night, Victoria Park will be lit up by the light of hundreds of candles and plenty of twinkling Christmas lights for Rotary's annual Carols by Candlelight event.
Mr Rutherford said the group is hoping to bring some joy into people's lives in the lead-up to Christmas after what's been a difficult year.
"We've got a mighty good line up of local artists and there'll be plenty of community singing. Santa's even flying into Dubbo from the North Pole," said Mr Rutherford.
"We've got access to the electronic scoreboard this year so we're going to put the words up on the scoreboard - we've got a computer guru in our club now so he's got all that sorted for us."
At 6:00pm on Sunday gates on Oval 1 will open with entertainment by local artists, choirs and bands set to commence at 6:30pm. If his sleigh doesn't get lost along the way, Santa is expected to make his grand appearance for the night at 8:00pm.
Dubbo West Rotary say the event is free, but gold coin donations are appreciated.
There will be food, drinks, ice-cream, safe-flame candles and glow-sticks available for purchase on the night.
Wellington locals hoping to get into the festive spirit can sing their hearts out this Saturday at 7:00pm at the Wellington Uniting Church during their annual carols event featuring the Wellington Town Band.
Next weekend the festivities will continue across the region with another free Carols by Candlelight event at Moxon Park in Stuart Town.
Kicking off at 5:30pm with carols from 6:30pm to 9:00pm and local country acts performing from 10:00pm. There will be food and refreshments available on the night.
Also on Saturday 17th, Dubbo Presbyterian Church will be hosting their annual carols event on the grounds of the Macquarie Anglican Grammar School for the first time to accommodate the expected crowd of 700.
Lead organiser Chris Goud said the event is open to anyone.
"We have people coming from the local nursing home, students, families and residents from across Dubbo. It is one of the few opportunities these days for community singing across the generations," he said.
"Apart from the change of venue it has everything people have grown to love about carols over the years - live music, Ralph the puppet and fireworks."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
