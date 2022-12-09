In sad news for take-away lovers - Dubbo's favourite spot for hot chips has announced they will be closing permanently after Friday's dinner rush.
Brother and sister duo Bunlin and Kay Seb have been running Peter and Angela's Gourmet Takeaway for eight years now and say having to close the business has left them devastated.
"We're very sad but unfortunately we can't carry the business on at the moment," Ms Seb said.
"I'm really sorry that we won't be able to take Christmas orders from our customers this year."
A sign posted in the window of the store on Friday explained their lease on the building was coming to an end and the business would be closing permanently at 8:00pm that night. A postscript on the note read; "we always paid the rent and outgoing expenses on time".
Ms Seb told the Daily Liberal she had hoped to sell the business back to the landlord so the community could enjoy the same food service they've enjoyed for the past two decades.
But the deal fell through at the 11th hour, leading to the last minute decision to close.
"In the end they changed their mind. It's been a stressful journey, especially on this Wednesday when the deal was dropped on the ground," said Ms Seb.
"We negotiated all the way and they agreed, but in the end they didn't want it. Now we only have a week to move out."
Earlier this year, Bunlin and Kay hoped to transform a residential property on Gipps Street - just 200 metres from their current location on Wingewarra Street - into a new site for the store.
However, the development application for the project remains in limbo with council waiting on further information about the proposal.
Ms Kay said the Gipps Street location would have been ideal as it would mean the business could continue to serve the same regular customers.
"We tried to get a DA approved for a different location on Gibbs Street but the council seemed not to support it. First they gave us the green light but after we lodged the DA they said they wouldn't support it," Ms Seb said.
In July, Daily Liberal readers voted the hot chips at Peter and Angela's as the best in Dubbo. Responding to the announcement of the closure on Facebook, the community also flooded in to show their support for the business.
"Such sad news to hear, I've been going there for the past 20 years - all of the food was lovely," one customer wrote.
"Omg. Such an icon of Dubbo. Sad to see you close but good luck with your future endeavours," another added.
Asked whether she or her brother had plans to open another take-away business in Dubbo, Ms Seb said she is "not quite sure" at the moment as she has a baby on the way.
"I'm in hospital - I'm 23 weeks pregnant and my waters have broken. I'm in Nepean Hospital at the moment and I'll have to stay here until the baby's born," she said.
"But we hope we can reopen something in the future."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.