Peter and Angela's Gourmet Takeaway to close permanently

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated December 9 2022 - 4:48pm, first published 2:30pm
Jack Um with Bunlin Seb at Peter and Angela's Gourmet Takeaway on its last day of trade. Picture by Amy McIntyre

In sad news for take-away lovers - Dubbo's favourite spot for hot chips has announced they will be closing permanently after Friday's dinner rush.

