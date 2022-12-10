Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Western Zone will start their NSW Country Colts carnival on Monday

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated December 11 2022 - 9:41am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macquarie leg-spinner Tyson Deebank will be one of several players from the RSL Whitney Cup to represent Western Zone Colts. Picture by Amy McIntyre

He has represented Western Zone before but now Hugh Sienkiewicz is hoping he can be part of an NSW Country Colts-winning side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.