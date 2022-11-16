Inland Petroleum promise redeveloped south Dubbo servo will be anything but ordinary

Local servo chain Inland Petroleum are planning a major redevelopment of one of their "run down" Dubbo CBD sites and are promising it'll be anything but an ordinary service station.
"It won't just be the outside that's different, it'll be the internal design as well. It'll be a nice surprise when people enter and they won't feel like they're in a traditional service station," Brittany Willets, Marketing and Retail Manager and Inland Petroleum
"We don't want to give too much away right now - from the outside it'll look like a traditional service station, maybe a little more trendy, but internally we want people to enter and question whether they're in a service station or not."
Inland Petroleum closed their south Dubbo servo - located on the corner of Cobra and Fitzroy Streets - on Sunday, October 30, for a planned redevelopment and have already cleared the site for work to begin.
They hope the planned development will make the servo a destination for locals to pop by even if they don't need to fill up.
"We want to make it user friendly, we want to create a food service for the local people of South Dubbo. We don't actually have a site with a kitchen in Dubbo at the moment, it's something that we lack considering we have three sites in Dubbo," she said.
"We're looking at adding things like a coffee window, an outdoor seating area - things for the community to enjoy even if they're not filling up with fuel."
Harry Mooring, Business Development and Sales Manager at Inland Petroleum, said he hopes the improved Dubbo site will build the company's reputation in town and show the community their commitment to delivering high-quality service.
"We want to deliver old school fuel with new school features. We're trying to reinvigorate the market in town and create a kind of flagship," he said.
"We're investing heavily into that corner because of the positioning of it, it's such a high traffic area so what we do there will really set a benchmark of what people can expect over the next ten years."
To celebrate the redevelopment and help run the station's tanks dry, Inland Petroleum had a flash sale on fuel on its final weekend with Unleaded 91 selling for 150 cents a litre and diesel for 198 cents.
There were big queues at the servo as motorists scrambled to take advantage of the one-time-only offer with the servo's pumps running dry by close of business on Friday.
"We expected to sell out on Sunday so that promotion was really successful," said Ms Willets.
"Traffic was a bit painful, but we can assure everyone when we reopen the bowsers won't be situated how they were at the old site - they'll be a lot better places for accessibility."
Mr Mooring said the redevelopment is currently "ahead of schedule" and the company aims to open the new-and-improved servo in 2023.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
