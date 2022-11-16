Most days mumpreneur Becc Cullen is busy as a bee.
No two days are the same for the online beauty consultant, farmer and mother.
After bundling her four children off to school, she helps her husband Joe Cullen run their 100-acre orchard, Amhurst, near Narromine.
Recently, she has been juggling tasks at the orchard, her own business and taking Mr Cullen to doctors appointments after an accident on the farm.
Some days when they are an orange picker short Mrs Cullen is on the job to ensure bulk fruit delivery is on time for juice makers on the east coast.
Before the day ends, she has also uploaded social media posts, responded to emails, set up group parties and workshops, and followed up on orders and postal delivery for her own business.
"The beauty of this business is that there are many ways to work around it, you work around your kids' activities giving me the ability to work without feeling guilty," Mrs Cullen said.
"There is no reason we women can't have the best of both worlds ... you can be a stay-at-home mum and run a business and you can be successful running a business while being a mum."
Mrs Cullen is one of Nutrimetics' executive sales managers in Australia, based in Narromine, but the brilliance of digital technology has made it possible for her home-based business to reach out to customers across the country.
She's referred to as a mumpreneur among the company staff, a term for women who combine running a business as an entreprise while juggling home duties.
"It allows us not to miss a thing, allows us to work anywhere anytime. From soccer games, school pick up, the dentist or at home with our babies."- Nutrimetics Beauty NSW executive sales manager Becc Cullen of Narromine NSW
Amidst the pandemic chaos, Mrs Cullen, 40, said her business from home thrived, and pretty soon she will be taking part in Nutrimetics' marketing expansion of its products across the globe.
In her job, she handles 300 customers' accounts across central west and nearby regions, including interstate accounts that see her travelling for business on school holidays.
"In two weeks, we are holding a workshop in Nelson Bay to support one of our people there so I go everywhere.
"I didn't need a babysitter because Joe looks after the kids on Fridays and Saturdays so that's when I go out to do my work.
"He loves it and it's good for him to have his alone time with the kids."
The business opportunity with Nutrimetics Beauty came up when the Cullens moved to Narromine from Hawkesbury.
Mrs Cullen was a full-time preschool teacher at Cranebrook when Mr Cullen was transferred to work at CRT in Narromine.
"It was a big shock, I didn't think I would last. I didn't know anyone at Narromine," Mrs Cullen said about her struggle to get back on her feet after relocating 400 kilometres away from home and being jobless.
"I had my daughter and I had anxiety and didn't want to go out and meet anyone."
Her family's love and support opened the way for Mrs Cullen.
"My sister has been in the Nutrimetics business for 20 years back then. I said to myself if I can make this work then I don't have to leave my daughter and I can have more kids and be a stay-at-home mum.
"That's why I did it, I didn't have to go back to work looking after other people's kids when I have my own."
"With Nutrimetics, there is something for everyone. The opportunity and the products sell themselves ...I love making people feel good about themselves, feel special and I love helping people," she said.
"It allows us not to miss a thing, allows us to work anywhere anytime. From soccer games, school pick up, the dentist, or being at home with our babies.
"After Joe's accident, we were back and forth from hospital [but] my business was still able to grow and prosper, thanks to the beauty of online."
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.