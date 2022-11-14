A multicultural gap analysis on the Dubbo region has uncovered some holes in the services the community currently provides.
One gap that was found was the lack of multicultural officers at the police department and a lack of information from the police.
In the gap analysis report, it stated a multicultural officer in the police, especially for migrants, would mean a lot to them.
The NSW Police Force now has access to one of the country's most extensive translating and interpreting services, capable of offering round the clock assistance in more than 100 different languages.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole said the new Memorandum of Understanding between the NSW Police Force and Multicultural NSW would give police access to more translators and interpreters statewide.
"This is a big win for police, local communities and those visiting our great state who may come in contact with police, but struggle with English," Mr Toole said.
"When an incident arises it's crucial that police have the tools they need to break down language barriers so they can communicate effectively and achieve positive outcomes."
Minister for Multiculturalism Mark Coure said the MOU offers the country's largest Police Force improved access to the full suite of NSW Government language services, which will help them overcome language barriers and help improve relationship within communities.
"We have more than 1,400 language professionals that can be called on by police around the clock to support face-to-face, online or even over the phone interpreting and translating so they can better serve the people of NSW," Mr Coure said.
"This MOU is also a major job creator for interpreters and translators-with a greater demand for our language services comes more job opportunities and new career pathways."
NSW Police Force Corporate Sponsor for Multiculturalism, Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke said greater access to translators and interpreters will be a huge asset to police officers across the State.
"Our job as police officers is to keep everyone safe, whatever language they speak," Assistant Commissioner Cooke said.
"This Memorandum will strengthen the interactions we have with linguistically diverse communities, as well as foreign visitors, to ultimately make NSW a safer place for everyone."
Multicultural NSW CEO Joseph La Posta said the enhanced partnership will help ensure NSW has a sustainable and thriving Language Services industry.
"As we welcome more and more people from all corners of the globe, the demand for language experts increases," Mr La Posta said.
As part of the MOU, NSW Police Force will have access to Multicultural NSW's full suite of language services at all local area commands across the state.
Education in English was another crucial need for all migrants, regardless of their visa status. English learning was a common question migrant support officers receives every day from migrants.
TAFE NSW only serves migrants with specific visas with clients claiming the course is always full and they must wait until the next intake.
Migrants on temporary visas, however, are not entitled to as many services, despite living in NSW for a long time.
Councillor Shibli Chowdhury, who chairs the Multicultural Advisory Committee said the gap analysis report did a really good job of outlining what services they have in Dubbo and those that are required.
"We would love to hire a multicultural liaison officer as we are a fast growing community and we have some incidents happening," he said.
"Sometimes it's really hard with the language barrier or people coming from their own country don't have experience with the police here so that is a problem."
Cr Chowdhury has been called upon to help a few people who have had such incidents.
Another service that is needed is a program to facilitate migrants learning to swim.
"That was another gap we found, some of the adult migrants aren't familiar with swimming and the government used to have a program to help them so we would like to see that return," he said.
"There are a couple of really good findings there."
Housing is another "big" issue for migrants, especially newcomers, as they are always asked from the real estate to provide tenancy history, which is impossible to provide as they have no renting history.
Most of the migrants that arrive to Dubbo came straight away from overseas, holding temporary visas, which makes the settling hard for them.
Council staff are currently working with different levels of government to work together on bringing more services to Dubbo.
"It will help people feel more comfortable when they come here," Cr Chowdhury said.
The committee has requested a special meeting in November to discuss the findings and have invited Member for the Dubbo Electorate Dugald Saunders, a representative from the Dubbo Chamber of Commerce, a representative from a local real estate agents, a representative from Welcoming Australia, a representative from Multicultural NSW and a representative from the Office of Multicultural Ministers.
"We are trying to engage with different bodies who are already pioneering that field," Cr Chowdhury said.
"We want these people to help council as they play a vital role in different respects."
By bringing these representative to the table to talk, Cr Chowdhury hopes they can resolve and engage them in bringing their services to regional cities.
"We need to make a relationship between these services and Dubbo Regional Council," he said.
The main focus of the committee is to look for these gaps in Dubbo, then make relationships with different stakeholders and bring the services to the city.
"Dubbo is a great city and a very welcoming city for migrants and we want to be proactive in this committee to get council to work together to bring the services and opportunities here," he said.
