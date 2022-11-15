Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Asian Elephant Anjalee arrived at Taronga Western Plains Zoo in March

November 16 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anjalee and Kanlaya are getting along well. Picture by Elephant Keeper Grace Humphrey.

In early March 2022, Taronga Western Plains Zoo received a big order. Fifteen-year-old female Asian Elephant, Anjalee, arrived by air from Auckland Zoo and has since been settling into her new home here at the Zoo integrating into the herd.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.