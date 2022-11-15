In early March 2022, Taronga Western Plains Zoo received a big order. Fifteen-year-old female Asian Elephant, Anjalee, arrived by air from Auckland Zoo and has since been settling into her new home here at the Zoo integrating into the herd.
Elephant supervisor, Joel Kerr, described Anjalee as adapting "amazingly well to her new environment and has particularly developed a close relationship with our young, four-year-old female, Kanlaya. It has been our priority to integrate Anjalee into the female herd."
The female elephants who reside at the zoo include Porntip (30-years-old), Thong Dee (25-years-old), Kanlaya (4-years-old), and now Anjalee (15-years-old).
Taronga Western Plains Zoo is one of the few Australasian facilities who maintain a herd structure of multiple cows (females) and bulls (males) of varying ages and is particularly important as it allows varying configurations for socialization within the herd.
Integrating a new elephant into the already established female herd is no small feat.
"This can be complex when dealing with different personalities and their status in the hierarchy of the herd. It is not something that can be worked out in days but rather takes many months and sometimes years, particularly with young animals that are still developing and finding their roles within the group," explained Joel.
In very recent and exciting news, "now that Anjalee has established a place in the female herd, we will begin to introduce her to our bull elephants for social opportunities and relationship building."
READ ALSO:
Want to hear more about the incredible herd we have here at Taronga Western Plains Zoo?
Why not pop down to our 12pm daily Elephant Keeper Talk?
Better yet, go behind-the-scenes for our exclusive Elephant Barn Tour where you can witness some of the herd having their daily baths! Only available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 12:30pm. To book a spot for yourself (or for the perfect Christmas present) head to Elephant barn tours.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.