Every Sunday, mayor Mathew Dickerson will release a new podcast episode where he discusses everything happening at council in depth, from e-scooters to road repairs, to inform the local community.
There are more than 500 mayors in Australia, and after making inquiries at mayors' conferences and online, Cr Dickerson could not find any similar podcasts. Among other firsts to grace Dubbo, Mayoral Memo with Mathew Dickerson could be Australia's first-ever weekly podcast produced by a mayor.
On the podcast, Cr Dickerson is accompanied by local English teacher Mark Barnes from St John's College who quizzes him about council issues.
Four episodes have been released so far about topics including NRL matches in Dubbo, DREAM festival, Rhino Awards, Keswick Estate auctions, flooding and bulky rubbish collection.
The mayor was motivated to increase communication with the community and felt he couldn't cover everything radio interviews.
"I was finding some people they would give me feedback and say, 'That was an interesting discussion on the radio this morning but I want to know more about that', and 'Is there more information?'," Cr Dickerson told Daily Liberal.
He also chose Mr. Barnes to feature on the podcast because he was unbiased, could speak well and had lived in Dubbo for a long time.
"I needed someone who wasn't involved in the media... so I actually thought about Mark as someone who's got good local knowledge. I know of him but I'm not friends with him. He's been up at the school that my kids have gone to so I suppose just someone I thought that fitted the bill from a local perspective," Mr Dickerson said.
"Mark's not shy, he certainly asks any question and he's got that license to do that."
Each episode is just over an hour long and is produced and edited by the mayor himself. He said because he was well-versed in council matters and also technologically savvy, the podcast didn't require much time and was of no cost to council.
"It's not too bad because it's stuff that I know about already, it's council, I don't really need to do research on it. I really just talk and Mark asks me questions about things that happened during the week," Cr Dickerson said.
Mayoral Memo with Mathew Dickerson is available on every podcast streaming platform including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
