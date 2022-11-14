Daily Liberal
Mathew Dickerson discusses Dubbo council activities in first-ever mayoral podcast

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated November 15 2022 - 11:31am, first published 10:00am
Dubbo Mayor Mathew Dickerson (left) and Mark Barnes from St John's College.

Every Sunday, mayor Mathew Dickerson will release a new podcast episode where he discusses everything happening at council in depth, from e-scooters to road repairs, to inform the local community.

