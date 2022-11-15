Darren Taylor is someone who's been involved with almost every level of rugby in the Central West and has seen a lot during more than three decades of involvement with the sport.
He has a passion for the game and it is determined to see it prosper in the western area.
After being confirmed as the Geurie Goats coach for the 2023 Oilsplus Cup season, Taylor has spoken about how he wants the small club and the game to grow.
One of the biggest things he wants to see is more clubs and competitions to work together, rather than see each other as rivals.
"I've got some ideas. There's things you could do at Geurie to help Dubbo and things Dubbo could do to help Geurie, if clubs start working together who knows how far you could get," he said.
While he's not yet at the stage of presenting any formal ideas to the Central West Rugby Union (CWRU), one idea Taylor has is gala day type events to boost smaller competitions like the Oilsplus Cup and New Holland Agriculture Cup.
"Why can't you play at Apex Oval and have a Western Plains game at 12pm and then move into a game like Geurie against Coonamble at 1.30pm and then you the New Holland and you've got the second grade Rhinos and then first grade against, say, Parkes," Taylor said.
"That would work and there's no reason why it can't work. People just need to work together within their clubs and with other clubs.
"Clubs go against clubs sometimes but isn't rugby and the sport meant to be the winner?"
The Oilsplus Cup is designed for smaller, one-team towns like Geurie, Wellington, Yeoval, Molong and Coonabarabran while the Dubbo Rhinos are pitted against Mudgee, Narromine, Parkes and CSU Bathurst in the two-grade New Holland Cup.
The Rhinos have enjoyed success during a rebuild in recent years and club president Brett Austin said they're always open to ways of boosting the game.
Austin said the Rhinos had approached Dubbo rugby league clubs CYMS and Macquarie in the past to create a gala day of action to help raise funds for charity but it had proved too difficult.
The Rhinos and Dubbo Kangaroos haven't met in a local derby battle since 2017 as they know play in the New Holland Cup and Blowes Clothing Cup respectively.
"A lot more rugby can be played, that's for sure," Austin said.
"It would make for a bigger and better day.
"I'm sure a lot of them (Oilsplus and Western Plains clubs) would love the chance to play at a better facility and maybe play under lights after ours.
"Nyngan isn't far, Warren, and Gulargambone is basically Gilgandra so I think they'd jump at it.
"It's just never really worked. No-one has ever seemed to be overly interested but it's something I'd like to see.
"It's not all about gate-takings, either."
The chance to used funds raised for a local service or charity is also something Austin would like to see more of.
Like so many clubs, the Rhinos try to do what they can for the community and regularly have a charity round each year as well as an Indigenous round.
As for Taylor, he's keen to see the Goats grow in 2023.
The club missed out on finals last season and won just four games and the new coach is hopeful a side with local youngsters can develop next year.
"I want to help a little town with some local boys," he said.
"There will probably be a mixture with some boys from Dubbo who can't get a run there or who haven't played for a number of years, I don't care, I'll take them on.
"Hopefully the Goats can go running again."
