There's already been nights when Darren Taylor has needed to tell himself to go to bed rather than spend more time sitting up thinking about lineouts and scrums.
After some time away from coaching in the past two years, Taylor has been confirmed as the one to lead the Geurie Goats in the 2023 Oilsplus Cup.
Having previously had a long involvement with the Dubbo Rhinos, it's something of a step into the unknown for Taylor but he said the chance to be back coaching a small-town side that's eager to improve was too good to ignore.
"I'm very excited," Taylor said.
"It's like Motley Crue, it's kickstart my heart again. It's the middle of the night and I'm thinking about everything from lineouts to structure, I've gone right into everything.
"I say then I need to go to bed but it's really fresh for me. I'm familiar with it, I'm excited about it and I want to do it.
"It's a new challenge, more than anything, and I like those challenges in rugby."
Taylor has been involved for the sport for more than three decades, having started in Victoria before spending the bulk of his time in Dubbo with the Rhinos.
There's been premiership wins in the past with the Rhinos while he's still been involved with the club in recent years while not coaching.
Taking a break from coaching was good for his mental health as much as anything, Taylor said, but now he feels the time is right to step back in.
"I needed to have the time off and it's been good. I was watching rugby and doing a bit of commentary with that Cluch TV but I just got the urge to go into coaching," Taylor said.
There was no difficult conversations with the Rhinos and he said he still attends their major sponsor, the Westside Hotel, and "wins their meat raffles" but this move was more about himself and the chance to help the Goats.
After winning the club's first premiership in 2018 there's been plenty of lean times, and the lowest point came in 2020 when the Goats were removed from all Central West Rugby Union competition due to a breach of the code of conduct relating to sideline behaviour and abuse towards officials.
The club returned in 2021 while last season they finished the regular season in fifth, having won four off 11 matches.
"I'm just trying to get my head back in it and I'm going to a one-team competition," Taylor said, with no second grade being played in the small-town Oilsplus Cup.
"It's about meeting new people, too. There's some young blokes out there who need a little help with it all and I don't mind doing that.
"I'm just looking forward to the new chapter.
"I've got some ideas and the first thing is fitness and getting everyone on board with what's expected because maybe this club might not be for you any more.
"I'll be very open with everyone but you've got to have fun at the same time. I'm looking forward to all that.
"My kids have got their sport around Dubbo and I need a sport, too."
Taylor is being realistic about next season, as well.
Blayney have become the dominant force in the Oilsplus Cup while Molong and Coonabarabran are other top contenders.
Winning the premiership in 2023 isn't the main focus for the Goats' new coach as he wants to help rebuild a club and help give more people the chance to play rugby.
"There's some people who might not be able to get a game in Dubbo and they could find their way out to Geurie and that's all good because everyone needs to play footy," he said.
"We don't want clubs to die and coaches need to coach. The Rhinos have got boxes ticked and the Goats don't at the moment.
"I can go out there and give them a hand. We've already seen Trangie fall over and Yeoval might not be far away.
"Coonabarabran wasn't looking good a few years ago but now they're one of the strongest in the comp and that's because everyone got behind it all.
"You look at the Rhinos, there was a number of years I was there when we couldn't get a win but the tables turn and now look at them.
"I'm looking forward to the Goats. I got sick of having one horn and I wanted two horns."
After a first get-together on Saturday, the Goats are set to come together again for the Geurie rodeo on January 14 before pre-season starts on January 18.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
