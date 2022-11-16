The Whylandra Waste and Recycling Centre is now opened to the public, after it was broken into early Tuesday morning.
Dubbo Regional Council closed the centre after "extensive damage" had been discovered.
According to police, an alarm at the centre was activated at 3.30am and security attended to find the front door forced open.
Police attended the site and upon further inspection it was found that allegedly a large amount of cash was stolen from an office room.
The damage follows a similar incident at Wellington Waste Facility last week that police are investigating.
For the remainder of Tuesday the facility was unable to accept cash but now the Whylandra Waste and Recycling Centre, the Wellington Waste Facility and the rural Transfer Stations are operating as normal.
Council contacted all commercial clients to discuss alternative arrangements.
Work is already underway to undertake required repairs.
Police are still investigating CCTV footage of the break-in.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
