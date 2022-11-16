Year 12 students from St John's College Dubbo dressed in their finest when they came together to celebrate the end of their schooling years.
The college held its graduation ball on Friday, November 11.
Before the formal proceedings got underway at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, students gathered in Victoria Park to have their photos taken.
With the Higher School Certificate exams out of the way, the students were able to enjoy the night knowing all the hard work was behind them.
