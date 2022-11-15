Daily Liberal
Ideas are underway for temporary food and petrol supplies from major Molong businesses

By Emily Gobourg
Updated November 16 2022 - 11:32am, first published 10:26am
Ahmedi's IGA Molong store owners Imran Ahmedi with father Shakeel Ahmedi on Tuesday morning at the back site of the store following the town's major flooding event on Monday. Picture by Emily Gobourg.

Basic supermarket services could be up and running within a "hopeful" timeframe, pending power to sites, with work to repair petrol bowsers that were under water to take a little longer.

