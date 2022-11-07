Dubbo residents were left looking upwards on Monday afternoon after a storm rolled across the city.
Thunder, wind, and a large dump of rain hit the city around 2.30pm, before clearing less to semi blue skies less than an hour later.
Predictions for Monday saw a 70 per cent chance of just 1-5mm of showers, mostly during the afternoon and early evening.
Similar predictions are in place for Tuesday.
Temperatures are predicted to climb slowly this week with 27 degrees expected on Wednesday and Thursday before 28 degrees on Friday.
The mercury is then predicted to reach the low 30s later in the week, with both Saturday and Sunday expected to top 31 degrees.
