Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Stand Tall completes second leg of first regional tour in Dubbo

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated November 7 2022 - 4:24pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maddie and Molly Croft with inspirational speaker Michael Crossland,The Voice winner Bella Taylor Smith and school students Sharllote Schwarz and Khylan Mitchell. Picture by Belinda Soole

In a first-of-its-kind event, more than 2,500 students and teachers from the central west converged in a huge tent at Dubbo Showground on November 3 to 'Stand Tall' for hope and mental health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.