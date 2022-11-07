In a first-of-its-kind event, more than 2,500 students and teachers from the central west converged in a huge tent at Dubbo Showground on November 3 to 'Stand Tall' for hope and mental health.
Among the attendees was Dubbo high school student Molly Croft, an advocate for cancer awareness and cancer survivor who won last year's One To Watch Award at the NSW Women of the Year Awards.
"I've been to lots of public speaking events - because that's what I love doing and I present at them - and honestly it was the most motivational event I've been to in my life," said Ms Croft.
"It was absolutely incredible. I don't think anyone could have left the event without taking something from it."
Stand Tall has been run annually in Sydney since 2012, but this year, for the first time, they embarked on a regional tour.
"This tour is bigger than Ben-Hur for us. We're pioneering something that will be absolutely massive and our team is working round the clock to get it together," Stand Tall's CEO and co-founder Jeanine Treharne told the Daily Liberal.
"With everything that's been going on students have been struggling, especially with anxiety. So with our event we're able to just bring a massive injection of hope that can be life changing - and even save lives."
On the day, students heard from a line-up of inspirational speakers including local country music singer Jason Owen, The Voice 2021 winner Bella Taylor-Smith, Olympic medalist Nicola McDermott and blind big wave surfer Derek Rabelo.
Ms Croft said it was great to see such a significant event and such talented speakers come to the region and give local students a "life changing" experience.
"Michael Crossland is a cancer survivor himself and he's still battling it now - he's been battling it since he was 11 months old. He's one of the biggest inspirations for me, so him being there was a massive sign I should go along," she said.
"Being able to bring events like Stand Tall to Dubbo is something really special so kids can see, even though we are from a rural area, that if we're passionate about something we can make change."
Member for the Dubbo electorate, Dugald Saunders, said it was great to see such a huge turnout to the event after what has been a really challenging few years for young people.
"Our region's youth are facing a very different world to the one we grew up in and it's important that we do everything we can to support their mental health as they make their way through school," Mr Saunders said.
"Events like this are so important as they equip our students with resilience, strength and decision-making skills, with a key focus on mental health and wellbeing."
The regional tour was supported by a subsidy from the NSW Government which allowed students to attend for just $1 and teachers to attend for free.
"Events like the Stand Tall Regional Tour are so important as they remind our young people that it's okay to not be okay," said Minister for Women, Regional Health and Mental Health Bronnie Taylor.
"It is also so wonderful that after the challenges of the past few years, Stand Tall has brought everyone together and reminded us that we're not alone."
