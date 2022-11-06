For decades Gary Jubelin's name has been associated with the most heinous of crimes, and he's spent decades tracking down murderers.
Now Dubbo true crime fans will have the opportunity to hear first-hand accounts from the former homicide detective as he is interviewed by his good friend, actor and Silver Logie award winner Rob Carlton, for his live show I Catch Killers.
"It's not what I anticipated, I have to really take the shackles off my life as a police officer," he told the Daily Liberal.
"Rob even though he's my mate, he certainly doesn't protect me. So hard questions will be asked and he'll poke the bear every now and then and try and get a reaction out of me. There's no safety net there when I'm doing it live, but its fun."
READ ALSO:
The high-profile detective led investigations into major crimes, including the murders of Matthew Leveson and three Bowraville children - Evelyn Greenup, 4, Clinton-Speedy Duroux, 16, and Colleen Walker-Craig, 16.
A case which he said changed his entire view on life.
"It opened my eyes to racism in the country, my own racism and bias, and it changed me as a person," he said.
"It also made it very clear to me as a detective the victims are the important ones here, and you shouldn't lose focus."
Locally he also led the investigation into Brewarrina's Terry Falconer who was abducted in 2001 while on work release from prison, and found in plastic packages on the banks of the Hastings River near Wauchope.
"I led that investigation and that took us into a real murky world of organised crime, bikies and that sort of thing," he said.
"There was a connection out west because Terry had connections to Brewarrina and the Dubbo area and so we spent a lot of time out there."
However most well known, Jubelin also led the investigation into the disappearance of three-year-old William Tyrell when he abruptly left the NSW police force after 35 years.
He was found to have illegally recorded a conversation during the investigation.
In the live show Mr Carlton asks Jubelin the tough questions and creatively delivers humour and humanity to some very dark moments in his career. Mr Carlton will be probing the tough cases, ruthless criminals, controversies and regrets.
With nothing off limits, the audience will be taken on a journey from the crime scene to the interview room and discover sometimes at the end of a case there is nothing left except darkness.
Ensuring nothing is left on stage, the audience will also get to question Jubelin in a no holds barred Q & A session.
"I think people that come and see the show it will touch on all the emotions, so there'll be laughter, tears, anger, shock, a full range of emotions, but that's the world I knew as a homicide detective," Jubelin said.
"There were some really dark moments, but there were also some very funny and bright moments."
"I think most people, and that's perhaps what attracts them to the true crime genre, everyone thinks of themselves as a detective, I think its human curiosity, something happens and we're all curious we want to find out what happens."
Jubelin will appear at the Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Saturday, November 19. Tickets are available on online at www.drtcc.com.au.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.