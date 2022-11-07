No centuries scored and no five-wicket hauls.
There wasn't a dominant individual performance in the RSL Pinnington Cup second grade competition on Saturday but there were plenty of big wins.
Low scores were common across second grade but there were still enough performances worthy in a spot of our team here.
Three straight selections in this team. It's been a start to the season to savour for the ever-reliable Macquarie opening bat.
Marchant scored a third straight half century on Saturday and allied any fears Macquarie had chasing a relatively low total of 9/123 against CYMS.
He rode his luck at times and was dropped but he made the most of it and finished with a composed 62 not out from 79 balls.
It was wild fixture at Lady Cutler 2 on Saturday. South Dubbo was rolled for just 63 and then two of Narromine's top four departed without scoring in a nervy start to the chase.
Bock held firm at the top though and whacked 44 not out from 45 balls to guide Narromine to a convincing seven-wicket win.
Bock has played two of the first three games for Narromine this season - making 57 and 44 not out - and it's those two games his side has won to start the title defence.
READ ALSO:
After a narrow loss in round two, Newtown United returned to winning ways in style on Saturday.
After United's bowlers produced a strong all-round effort and knocked over RSL-Colts Red for just 90, Azam came out all guns blazing.
Azam banged seven fours on his way to making 53 not out from 62 balls in what finishing a dominant United win.
The Newtown side needed just 17 overs to reach the target.
One of three Kempston brothers in the Ducks lineup, Harry had the family bragging rights on Saturday after leading the way for his side in the win over RSL Colts White.
Moving up the order to number three, Harry powered his side towards an imposing total by making 82 from 79 balls.
His innings included seven boundaries and four sixes and led the Ducks to a total of 199 and, ultimately, a 25-run win.
It might seem strange for the Narromine captain to earn a place here after failing to trouble the scorers on Saturday, but he did a job with the ball.
Someone with an uncanny knack of taking wickets, Potter bagged 4/12 from 6.5 overs as Narromine rolled through South Dubbo's lineup and knocked them over for just 62.
Saturday's haul came after Potter claimed 4/25 and then 1/32 in the first two games of the season.
It might not have been enough to help his side score a win on Saturday, but youngster Orth produced a strong all-round showing to continue his handy start to the new season.
Orth took 2/11 from four overs against the Nedwtown Ducks before top-scoring for his side with 40 in the run chase.
Colts White fell just short of a first win of the season - the Ducks scored a 25-run victory - but the performances of the likes of Orth gives them reason to stay positive early in 2022/23.
Another regular first grade player who dropped back to have a bit more of a relaxed atmosphere at the Newtown Ducks this season, Gardiner showed his worth on Saturday.
While Harry Kempston led the way with the bat, Gardiner contributed 21 in the middle order before taking 3/41 during a tense run chase.
The spinner knocked over three of the top four batsmen as Colts White were bowled out for 174 in reply to the Ducks' 199.
Figures of 1/11 might not jump off the page but Carman produced those figures while bowling his eight overs straight with the new ball for Macquarie.
Combining with fellow new ball bowler Kyan Green, Carman helped restrict CYMS to just 3/29 from 16 overs.
That put all the pressure on the Cougars and ultimately set-up a strong seven-wicket win for the Blues.
Almost every bowler Newtown United used in the win over RSL Colts Red contributed on Saturday but it was Sharma who finished with the best figures.
After the first few bowlers did their job, Sharma ensured there was no let-up in the middle overs and finished with 3/7 from 3.4 overs as Colts was bowled out for just 90.
United went on to win the match by nine wickets but it was the bowlers who earned the bulk of the praise.
The Demons made it three-from-three to start the season on Saturday and they did so in fine style.
After a number of Demons contributed with the bat and helped post a total of 215 against Rugby, the bowlers took centre stage.
The damage was done early by the Demons and Abbas was a big part of that as he jagged 3/14 from his eight overs.
Rugby never recovered from that early barrage and were bowled out for just 40.
If Abbas was good on Saturday, then new ball partner Dutschke was even better.
In a dominant new ball performance, the Demons quick bagged 4/14 from eight overs - a spell including three maidens - and set his side up for a commanding win.
Dutschke knocked over three of Rugby's top four batters and that was a blow the opposition never recovered from.
Saturday's haul continued a fine start to the season for Dutschke, who took 4/22 and 3/20 in the first two rounds.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.