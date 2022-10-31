The second round of the rain-affected RSL Pinnington Cup season was played on Saturday and we now have only three teams undefeated.
Macquarie, South Dubbo and Newtown United all made it back-to-back wins in the second grade competition.
There was standout individual performances from players in those sides as well as others across the competition and we've picked out the best of the best here in our Team of the Week.
Two rounds, two spots in this team for Marchant. After 78 not out in the first round, Marchant banged 60 on Saturday as the Blues scored a great win over Newtown United.
Chasing 138 for victory, Marchant's knock at the top of the order - which included nine boundaries - was vital as his side went on to win a thriller with just three balls to spare.
Marchant is one of a number of vastly experienced players in a Macquarie side which has already stamped itself one to watch this season.
We've definitely got some experience at the top of the order with Marchant and Morrison but the two stalwarts are fully deserving of their spots.
He might not be a weekly regular for Souths any more, but Morrison proved he's still got it on Saturday when he made 54 not out from 57 balls to help the Hornets score a strong win over RSL Colts White.
Colts posted 8/156 from their 40 overs and then Morrison led the way in the chase, combining well with the next man we'll have in this team.
Another former first grade regular, Williams has dropped back to second grade this summer and the move has definitely agreed with him.
Following his 51 in round one, Williams made a patient 57 on Saturday to keep his South Dubbo side in control against RSL Colts White.
Another side which has gained a huge amount of experience since last summer, the Hornets have begun the season in fine style.
He's quickly becoming as crucial to the Newtown Demons' cricket side as he is to the Dubbo Demons' Australian Rules side.
The Demons, along with Macquarie and South Dubbo, are unbeaten this season. Heath missed the round one win but started his season in style on Saturday when making 49 and chiming in with a handy 1/25 from his eight overs.
His score was the best in the Demons' total of 8/176 and Narromine could only muster 145 in reply.
The kind of solid performer every second grade side loves to have. Campion is a younger member of the RSL Colts White side who is developing into a key player.
Opening the batting against South Dubbo on Saturday, Campion made a tough 62 off 105 balls and held things together as early wickets fell.
It ultimately wasn't enough, as his side's total of 8/156 was chased down, but Campion's performance was a welcome sight after RSL Colts White were rolled for just 53 in round one.
After a couple of younger players, we're back to the stalwarts of Dubbo cricket.
Alongside the above Campion, captain Wes Giddings was the other shining light for a beaten RSL Colts White side on Saturday.
But while Campion anchored the innings, Giddings was at his aggressive best and belted three fours and three sixes in his 52 from 40 balls.
His wicket was key for Souths on Saturday and the man who knocked Giddings over may be getting a mention a little later in this piece.
The standout performer of the weekend. Rugby captain Zach Murphy made a fantastic 85 from 78 balls to guide his side to a tight win over RSL Colts Red.
Batting at number five, Murphy came to the crease with his side in real trouble at 3/10 chasing Colts' target of 8/150.
When he eventually departed Rugby was 6/124 and while there was still some work to do, the bulk of the chase was completed.
Given his side was also down some players, it was a real captain's knock from one of the more consistent players in the competition.
The third and final South Dubbo player to make the team and the second who has made it back-to-back appearances on this list.
He's not the biggest spinner of the ball in the competition, but he's consistently attacking with ball in hand and it's proving hugely valuable for the Hornets.
After 5/25 in his side's round one win, Knudsen claimed 4/32 in Saturday's win over RSL Colts White. Picking up the key wicket of Wes Giddings just made his performance that little better, as well.
Even 'Shaggy' probably didn't expect to be playing for CYMS on Saturday. But with the Cougars short on players and some being called up to first grade, Townsend got the nudge.
While Saturday finished in a heavy defeat for CYMS, Townsend did the job with ball in hand and claimed 4/19 off eight overs against the Newtown Ducks.
His effort helped knock the Ducks over for 151 but CYMS could only manage 83 in reply.
One reason the above mentioned CYMS was never able to get going with the bat was because of the performance of Groen.
Yet another old head to earn selection in this team, Groen was at his wily best on Saturday when he claimed 3/9 from 5.4 overs.
After knocking over Daniel Smith (3) and Heath Larance (0) early on, Groen returned to pick up the final wicket of Ryan George (34) after CYMS had built a little bit of late momentum,
You'd probably expect Dubbo great Jason Green to be named in this team after dropping back to second grade for Macquarie this season, but it's his son who's got a spot before him.
A promising teenage left-arm quick, Green has begun the new season in fine style and on Saturday he bagged four wickets for just four runs in 4.5 overs. One of those four runs conceded was a wide, as well.
We sang the praises of the experience in the Blues' lineup earlier, but Green has shown this season already he's one of the younger players in the competition to watch.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
