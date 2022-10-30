A powerful knock from Lachlan Strachan has led Dubbo to a dominant 53-run win over Parkes on Sunday in round one of the Western Zone Premier League.
Batting at number three, Strachan hit eight fours in his innings of 71 as Dubbo made 8/201 from their 50 overs before bowling out the visitors for 148 at No.1 Oval.
Following the match, the Dubbo batter thought it was a real team effort which got the hosts the win.
"It was a really good game, early on we had to fight really hard," he said.
"'Buzzy' (Bailey Edmunds) and Hugh (Sienkiewicz) got some quick runs towards the end which got us to a really good total.
"Then the bowlers early were incredible taking four wickets early which really set things up for us."
After making a century for Rugby on Saturday, Ben Wheeler's weekend went downhill after he was removed by Brent Tucker for 0.
Fletcher Hyde (2), Jacob Hill (6) and Tom Barber (11) all soon followed Wheeler back to the sheds but Strachan found a strong partner in Hugh Ridley.
Entering the crease at 4/56, Ridley showed no signs of nerves on his debut and was patient against some strong Parkes bowling.
The pair added 58 for the fifth wicket before Strachan was caught for 71 before Ridley combined with Hugh Sienkiewicz.
The youngsters looked in control, often picking gaps in the field before Ridley was bowled for 27 with Lyle Robertson (0) also having his stumps rattled.
Dubbo skipper Ben Knaggs came and went for two, which brought Bailey Edmunds to the crease.
Sienkiewicz (40 not out) and Edmunds (29 not out) piled on the runs late the set Parkes a target of 202 from their 50 overs.
READ ALSO:
The visitors' run chase got off to a horror start as Will Skinner struck in first over removing Myles Smith for one.
Harry and Zac Bayliss were removed by Edmunds shortly after before Skinner struck again to have Parkes 4/14.
Blake Smith was the next man to go, again off the bowling of Skinner before Mitch Williams took a wicket off his first ball.
Parkes was in real trouble at 6/44 before Tucker combined with Ben Coultas.
Tucker's innings of 32 looked to help get Parkes in with a shot at a win but he was trapped in front off the bowling of Robertson.
Coultas soon followed Tucker as he was bowled by Williams for 33 before Dubbo took the last two wickets after some late hitting to seal the win.
On his own performance, Strachan said he was pleased to find the middle of the bat on regular occasions, even if there was a bit of luck on his side.
"It was quite good to get some runs," he said.
"I was a bit lucky with a few chances but it was nice to be able to stay in there and help get Dubbo to a good total."
Without five experienced players, youngsters like Hyde, Ridley and Sienkiewicz all got opportunities to play, something Strachan believes is great for cricket in Dubbo.
"It was really good (to see those boys play), there is a lot of young talent in Dubbo and the kids are eager to go," he said.
"Both Hughs are great young batters and they've got great techniques which showed.
"Once they get in they are incredibly hard to get out, they just bat really well."
A handy bowler in his own right, Strachan wasn't required to bowl on Sunday and was more than happy to watch the opening bowlers take early wickets.
"Will and 'Buzz' bowled really well, everyone knows how Buzz bowls," he said.
"He is full and at the stumps which is what you want, you want blokes playing as many balls as they can early.
"Will just bowled a great line and length, he really capitalised on taking early wickets of a few key guys for Parkes.
"Mitchy Williams was good as well and so was our spinner Lyle."
Bathurst defeated Orange in the other match of the round on Sunday.
Dubbo's next match will be against Bathurst on November 12 before hosting Orange at No.1 Oval the following day.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.