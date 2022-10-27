It is a new era for Dubbo's Western Zone Premier League side with several fresh faces named for the opening match against Parkes.
Dubbo will host Parkes at No.1 Oval in round one of the competition as the former aim to win their first Western Zone Premier League (WZPL) title since 2018/19.
Without regular captain, Marty Jeffrey, selectors Greg Rummans and Mitch Bower have turned to Ben Knaggs to lead Dubbo this weekend.
Knaggs has been captain of CYMS for the last few seasons and Rummans said it wasn't a tricky decision to turn to him for Sunday.
"I'm a big fan of 'Knaggsy' and have been since he was a junior," he said.
"It was a very quick discussion, I think I got in first but there was any question because Mitch was on the same page.
"That was a no-brainer, I guess in the future games we will see what happens."
Along with Jeffrey, Tom Nelson, Matt Everett and Mat Skinner will all miss the game but Rummans believes the Dubbo side can produce a good performance.
READ ALSO:
"There are obviously a couple of blokes unavailable but it looks alright," he said.
"They should give Parkes a good crack."
Dubbo has been impressive in the competition over the last few seasons but has lost the last three finals, all against Bathurst.
Five players will make their Dubbo WZPL debuts, with Lachlan Strachan, Hugh Ridley, Lyle Robertson, Mitch Williams and Will Skinner all named to play in the opening match.
Since returning to Dubbo, Strachan has been a brutal figure with the bat and it's his inclusion which has Rummans excited for Sunday.
"It's good that Lachie Strachan was available, he was someone who I thought might have been in the mix for the previous years but was unavailable," he said.
"You've got your Hugh Ridley and Sienkiewicz's along with Will Skinner, it balanced out right in the end."
Dubbo isn't short of batting talent with Ridley and Sienkiewicz forming a strong middle order along with Jacob Hill.
Knaggs, Skinner, Williams and Bailey Edmunds will form a potent pace attack for Dubbo with all four quicks providing different strengths with the ball while Robertson will be the side's main spin option.
Strachan, Ben Wheeler and Chris Morton will be dangerous with the bat, as they push for spots in the Western Zone squad for the upcoming NSW Country Championships.
Following Sunday, Dubbo will have two more matches which will come against Bathurst away on November 12 before hosting Orange the following day.
Elsewhere, Bathurst will host Orange as their season also gets underway.
Dubbo's match against Parkes will begin at 10am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.