Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Dubbo junior Isaah Yeo scores for Australia again at World Cup

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated October 30 2022 - 4:16am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo junior Isaah Yeo attempts to break through a tackle during the Kangaroos' World Cup win over Italy. Picture by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Isaah Yeo has been backed to start for the Kangaroos in the upcoming World Cup knockout matches after scoring his second try in the green and gold on Sunday morning (AEST).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.