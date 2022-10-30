Isaah Yeo has been backed to start for the Kangaroos in the upcoming World Cup knockout matches after scoring his second try in the green and gold on Sunday morning (AEST).
The Dubbo product made it two four-pointers in his first two matches for his country as he crossed in the second half of Australia's comfortable 66-6 win over Italy at St Helen's.
South Sydney's Cam Murray started the match at lock, leaving Yeo to start from the bench, but the work from the St John's junior when he entered the fray caught the eye.
NRL premiership winner Michael Ennis was one of the many impressed by Yeo, and tipped him to start in the back-row when the World Cup knockout matches begin.
"I thought when Isaah Yeo came onto the field through the middle with his ball playing it just brought a real composure to Australia's attack. It just felt like everything clicked back into gear," Ennis said after the match.
"It felt like once Isaah got out there and started to dictate terms with his short passing and running through the middle it just felt like the halves had another second or two to pick their moments.
"Yeo starts at 13 for me (next week)...he's just on another level at the moment."
Ennis also backed Nathan Cleary to win the battle with Daly Cherry-Evans for the halfback's spot, pointing to his combination with Penrith teammate Yeo as vital for the Kangaroos.
After three convincing wins in the group stage, Australia is likely to meet Lebanon next in the quarter-finals.
They will head into that match as big favourites again, having piled on 192 points while conceding just 14 in the group stage.
The men in green and gold scored six tries in either half against Italy.
Yeo scored his side's first four-pointer after that half-time break. After captain James Tedesco made a break close to halfway, he found support from Cherry Evans who, in turn, popped the ball up to Yeo, who finished it off.
Murray also got across the line in the win and the battle for the lock position is just one of a number of major issues Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga will have to deal with in the coming days.
"I feel like it's building. These three games have been chopping and changing a lot of combinations trying to find the right mix and everyone's played some really good footy so it's a selection headache for Mal heading into the finals," Kangaroos captain James Tedesco said after starring in the Italy match.
"We want to keep building and keep getting better.
"We've definitely touched base weekly about the team and his thoughts so I'm sure we'll have a discussion about it but at the end of the day it's his decision."
The win over Italy also marked the second successive match which featured to Dubbo juniors, as Matt Burton also came off the bench in the 60-point victory.
