Bowlers dominate RSL Pinnington Cup's opening Team of the Week

It was a opening round to remember for the RSL Pinnington Cup bowlers as the ran riot over the weekend.
Round one of the competition has come and gone so let's have a look at the Team of the Week.
Ian Marchant (Macquarie) 78 not out
Marchant was destructive for Macquarie in their big win over Rugby on Saturday at Lady Cutler 3. Chasing 110, the Macquarie opener hit 10 fours and two sixes in his innings which helped lead his side to 1/111 from just 23.1 overs.
Marchant's knock summed up what was a brilliant day for Macquarie after Kyan Green and Chad O'Brien both took three wickets each earlier in the day.
Kale Bock (Narromine) 57
Last season's premiers scored a narrow win over RSL Colts Red and Bock's innings was crucial. Opening alongside Lachlan Reid, Bock's knock of 57 from 79 balls helped get Narromine ahead of the game before wickets began to tumble.
Scoring a two wicket win, Narromine started their season off well and Bock played a massive part in the win.
Matt Keenan (RSL Colts Red) 64
Featuring in the same match as Bock, Keenan hit a brilliant 64 in a losing side and he could be one of several players on this list who could feature regularly this season.
Batting first, Keenan along with Josh Smith (47) played major roles in helping RSL Colts Red to make 7/172 in their innings before Narromine successfully chased down the runs with two overs remaining.
Josh Williams (South Dubbo) 51
Stepping away from the RSL Whitney Cup, Williams played a lone hand for Souths against Newtown Ducks at Lady Cutler 1.
The openers' scored of 51 was the bright point for Souths with the bat as they were bowled out for 128 before successfully defending the total, thanks to a five-wicket haul from someone who is mentioned below.
Doug Potter (Narromine) 28 and 4/25
Narromine's skipper seemingly picked up where he left off from last season with the ball, once again contributing with his off-spin.
Potter removed Smith, Keenan and Tim Howarth along with Nick Crawford during his spell and helped give Narromine back the momentum after RSL Colts Red made a strong start.
Justin Knudsen (South Dubbo) 5/25
Foreshadowed earlier, Knudsen's haul along with Williams' innings helped South Dubbo defeat one of the competition heavyweights in convincing fashion.
Knudsen tore throught the Ducks middle and lower order as they lost six wickets for 14 runs on their way to a loss.
Bowling at the stumps is something the off-spinner did quite well with four of his wickets being bowled while Kurt Davenport also took a stumping in the haul.
Md Shoriful Islam (Newtown Ducks) 5/17
In the same match as Knudsen, Islam's eight over spell was nothing short of brilliant.
Removing Williams along with experienced duo Mat Finlay and Adam Wells, Islam was one of the bright points for the Ducks in their loss and was a big reason as to why the side were able to bowl out Souths for 128.
Sam Abbott (RSL Colts Red) 4/37
Abbott's figures were unfortunately in a losing side as his team struggled to take early wickets against Narromine.
But RSL Colts Red could be a side to watch this season after some impressive individual performances.
Malachi Dutschke (Newtown Demons) 4/22
Dutschke enjoyed a day out for the Demons as they defeated RSL Colts White at Pavans Oval.
His four-wicket haul helped bowl RSL White out for just 53 and get his side their first win of the season.
Hayden Clark (RSL Colts White) 5/27
In the same match, Clark was ruthless with the ball taking five-wickets for RSL White against the Demons.
Clark's figures helped his side massively as they bowled out the Demons for 111 before falling short in the chase.
Chad O'Brien (Macquarie) 3/7
O'Brien and Green tore the Rugby batters apart before Marchant's innings.
An experienced campaigner, O'Brien took his three wickets while going at just more than a run per over.
Meanwhile in the other match, CYMS were comfortably defeated by Newtown United.
