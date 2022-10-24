Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Western Plains Outlaws' season ended early after not playing their two matches on Sunday

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated October 24 2022 - 4:08am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Plains Outlaws skipper Marty Jeffrey is confident the organisation's plan to bring young players through the system will work. Picture by Amy McIntyre

The Western Plains Outlaws have had their hopes of advancing to the Plan B Regional Bash finals crushed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.