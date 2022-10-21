If the Western Plains Outlaws are to make the Plan B Regional Bash finals, they'll have to do it the hard way.
The Outlaws will play their finals two pool matches on Sunday at Morse Park in Bathurst against South Coast Crew and Illawarra Flames for a spot in the competition's finals at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
After losing last weekend to Central West Wranglers, the Outlaws must win both their matches and hope results go their way to advance to the SCG.
One man who could be key for the Outlaws is all-rounder Mat Skinner, a figure who has been a big part of the franchise's success in the past and he is looking forward to the chance to get back out on the park this weekend.
"We had a few blokes out last weekend which sort of pulled a few of our top-order batters out," he said.
"They come back in this weekend and hopefully we can put together a few better performances if we get on."
CYMS captain Ben Knaggs will be one of the big additions to the Outlaws' squad and Skinner said the returning four players will have a big impact on the team's success.
"'Knaggsy' (Knaggs), Matty Everett, Ben Wheeler and Greg Buckley will all come back in," he said.
"That strengthens our batting a fair bit."
For the Outlaws, an opening match on Sunday morning against South Coast Crew, could well decide if they are still a chance of making advancing out of their pool.
With their run-rate behind their rivals, Skinner believes the side will need to be aggressive in both their matches if they are to give themselves a chance.
"We just have to go hard now, we've got no other options," he said.
"We may as well lose by 100 if we going to poke along steadily because our run rate isn't going to be great.
"I think we just have to go hard and play hard which could fall into our pocket pretty well.
"Because we are a pretty aggressive team when we want to be."
While an SCG berth looks like a tough task at the moment, Skinner hopes over the coming years a few of the young Outlaws are fortunate enough to run out on the historic ground.
"The team has definitely changed a lot since it started," he said.
"There are a lot of experienced players and quality blokes at the start, now it's good to see these young guys put their hand up to want to play.
"Hopefully over the next year or two they get a chance to have a run on the SCG because I've seen a few blokes come in and out who didn't get that opportunity."
