Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Western Plains Outlaws must win both their matches in they are to advance in the Plan B Regional Bash

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated October 21 2022 - 4:47am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Plains Outlaws all-rounder Mat Skinner has been one of the side's mainstays since the beginning of the Plan B Regional Bash. Picture by Amy McIntyre

If the Western Plains Outlaws are to make the Plan B Regional Bash finals, they'll have to do it the hard way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.