The new premise for Water NSW's base in Dubbo was officially opened on Monday afternoon.
The new office in Bourke Street was formally unveiled by CEO Andrew George and executive members, with staff on hand to celebrate the move.
Students from Mian School were also in attendance, following the creation of an artwork they had assisted artist Nathan Peckham with on the walls of the new building.
