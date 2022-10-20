Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Dubbo Rams' Women will face Gilgandra on Friday

By Tom Barber
Updated October 20 2022 - 4:25am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A draw in their opening match of the season has Dubbo Rams Women's coach Jarrod Klose excited about what is ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.