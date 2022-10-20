A draw in their opening match of the season has Dubbo Rams Women's coach Jarrod Klose excited about what is ahead.
The Rams will host Gilgandra on Friday night in round two of the Western Women's Basketball at Dubbo Sportsworld, with the home side coming off a rare draw in their last match.
Hosting Bathurst Goldminers, Dubbo fought back late to end the game in a 64-all draw, a wonderful effort from a side who is arguably the least experienced side in the competition.
It's efforts like the Rams displayed last weekend which make Klose eager to see what unfolds this season.
"It was a draw against a quality Bathurst team, one who has a lot of experience," he said.
"The team that we have for the Women's Country League is this year's under 18s Dubbo team, they are very young and the experience isn't quite there unlike Bathurst.
"We don't have a lot of height floating around so I was ecstatic with a draw, a win would've been really good but I'm proud of the girls to get a draw in the quality of the game that was."
A strong second-half shooting display allowed the Rams to fight back against Bathurst and Klose knows the Goldminers are probably the team to beat in the competition.
"The Bathurst team brought some very experienced players, our girls are definitely punching above their weight in this four-team competition," he said.
With Gilgandra now on their mind, Klose admitted he is not entirely sure what to prepare for this weekend and said the Rams just need to focus on themselves.
"We aren't sure what team Gilgandra will bring, I haven't seen much of the Gilgandra competition," he said.
"But it's very exciting to see that they are growing as an organisation and can put a team in this competition."
As the Dubbo side has played together for most of 2022 already, Klose said a few exciting Japanese additions have brought new dimensions to the squad.
"The whole team should be looked out for, they won their competition this year already," he said.
"They work very well together, we've got a few new players.
"They make our team very, very quick and very explosive.
"They are two players who would catch your eye as soon as they play. They compliment our team so well with what they bring."
