Dubbo's infrastructure under par as council asks residents not to flush toilets

By Ciara Bastow
Updated October 12 2022 - 12:46am, first published October 11 2022 - 5:00am
Dubbo's sewerage treatment plant couldn't handle the inflow amount during the latest flood, Director Infrastructure Luke Ryan (pictured) said.

During the latest flooding event residents were asked not to flush their toilets due to record inflows that Dubbo's sewerage plant did not have the capacity to contain.

