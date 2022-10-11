During the latest flooding event residents were asked not to flush their toilets due to record inflows that Dubbo's sewerage plant did not have the capacity to contain.
Dubbo's sewer treatment plant can handle approximately 10 mega litres of storm water inflows per day but on Friday, October 7 the rainfall resulted in 52 mega litres entering the system before Saturday's rain brought another 78 mega litres.
"The resulting 130 mega litres of storm water from rainfall within the 48 hour period equated to 52 Olympic sized swimming pools or 130 million litres of water entering the plant," Dubbo Regional Council's director infrastructure, Luke Ryan said.
"The intensity of the rainfall at certain times across the city created further pressure on the system."
According to Mr Ryan the inflows on Saturday, October 8 exceeded records by 20 mega litres and following earlier high inflows, the system did not have the needed capacity to effectively move sewer in the system.
"All organisations should be looking to make their infrastructure resilient to the increasing variability of climate in coming decades," Mr Ryan said.
"Council is no exception in this regard."
Council has, as part of the creation of the new senior leadership structure, created and filled a new position of Manager Water and Sewer Strategy to focus on the strategic needs of the community's water and sewer infrastructure.
READ MORE:
"The issues experienced during the extreme weather events of the weekend will be part of the focus of that position and will inform future budget considerations by council," he said.
Mr Ryan said council would have to partner with the NSW and Australian Government agencies to assist with the affordability of major infrastructure renewals and upgrades required.
In the last flood event, Dubbo and surrounding areas were put on a boil water alert, something that both residents and council were pleased didn't happen this time.
"Dubbo Regional Council's water treatment plants have been, and currently are, operating and producing water within the Australian Water Drinking Guidelines," he said.
"When flood alerts are provided by the relevant agencies, council responds by ensuring that the reservoir levels are topped up, so that we can go without the need to produce water for a period of time."
This process was followed during this latest event.
"Council has also tested the incoming water, and we have determined we are able to continue production of safe drinking water." he said.
"There are no concerns with the provision of drinking water to the community."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.