Two river side shopping centres in Dubbo have now reopened and are trading as usual after being forced to close due to flooding over the weekend.
Trent Pengilley, owner of Lavish Coffee and Cuisine and Tempt Sweet and Savoury in Riverdale Shopping Centre, said he was happy to reopen his stores yesterday but business was slow.
"We haven't been very busy today but I think the carpark was a bit late reopening this morning. A lot of people weren't sure whether the mall was open or not," he said.
"It's been a bit tough, our storeroom is downstairs so it got inundated. We lost about $10,000 worth of stock. And sadly we didn't have any notice - we may have been able to save a bit more of it if we had notice."
With record rainfall battering Dubbo over the weekend, the Macquarie river rose to a peak of 8.6 metres on Sunday afternoon, forcing Riverdale Shopping Centre and Dubbo Square shopping centre - both on the banks of the Macquarie - to close on advice of the SES.
On Tuesday morning - with the river level steady at 5.95 and a massive clean up effort with the help of the SES and RFS - both shopping centres were reopened.
"A lot of clean up needed to be done with the amount of water that was on the carpark, but the RFS and SES have been fantastic help with the clean up, so we were able to open back up at 6:00am this morning," Riverdale Shopping Centre management told the Daily Liberal.
"Only the entrance escalator at the moment isn't operating, hopefully within the next few days we'll have an update on that one soon - but the rest of the centre is all open as usual, the cinema, the Woolworths and everything else."
Some parts of Dubbo Square - including most of Coles - were able to open on Monday but the rest of the centre was closed until Tuesday. While most of the cleanup at Dubbo Square has been completed, part of the carpark is still closed.
"Dubbo Square is now open and trading as usual. Although our car park, which was most heavily impacted by the flooding situation, has had to reopen with limited parking," Dana Irving, Retail Manager at Dubbo Square said.
"Clean up efforts continue and we are working hard to reopen all parking areas as soon as possible."
Fortunately, many local businesses along the Macquarie were able to keep trading throughout the weekend despite the rising river.
Modern Italian restaurant Down The Lane, located just across a small laneway from the evacuated Western Plains Tourist Park, joked they were open with "waterfront views" on Sunday afternoon. Just around the corner, The Fast Lane Drive Thru Coffee also managed to avoid closing.
