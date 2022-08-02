Daily Liberal
Updated

Dubbo water crisis: All areas in Dubbo now free of boil water alerts

By Newsroom
Updated August 2 2022 - 6:32am, first published 5:00am
The boil water alert for Dubbo has been lifted for more areas of town. Picture: File

All areas of Dubbo have had their 'boil water alert' lifted, with no more residents required to boil their water before drinking.

