All areas of Dubbo have had their 'boil water alert' lifted, with no more residents required to boil their water before drinking.
Dubbo Regional Council received approval from NSW Health, to lift the final boil water alert for all properties serviced by the Eumungerie water storage reservoir on Tuesday, 2 August.
All properties connected to potable town water in Dubbo are now able to safely drink the water without boiling.
Dubbo residents woke up to a 'boil water' alert from council on Wednesday 7 July, which was expected to last for a week, now nearly one month on, the mayor said Dubbo was subject to 'illogical' restrictions from NSW Health following the flooding that resulted in the alert.
Not only that, council is facing a number of other water issues including a recent discovery that Dubbo's water supply has not been fluoridated for more than three years and a potable pipe project that wasted millions.
