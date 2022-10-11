With more rain expected in the coming days and weeks, Bogan Shire Council mayor Glen Neill said it was better than three years without any water.
The Bogan River at Nyngan is currently at 3.65 metres and steady, with moderate flooding. The Bogan River may peak around four metres over the weekend, with more moderate flooding expected in the area.
"The water has receded over the past few days, but there's no doubt it's going to stay up for a while yet because there is going to be another bit of a rise come through apparently, but it's dropped off dramatically the last four days," Cr Neill said.
Unless the town receives close to 150 millimetres of rain, Cr Neill doesn't expect there to be any issues in Nyngan.
"There's still plenty of water around don't get me wrong, but it's nowhere near what it was at the peak," he said.
"Last week we had 120 millimetres and it never really impacted, the impact on the river was hardly noticeable really."
A few of the creeks further out of town are running high but are still unlikely to make it to the river.
"At the minute we are starting to look pretty good."
With some of the rugby parks being under water for a couple of weeks now, Cr Neill expects there will be a clean up but it won't be excessive.
"A lot of our roads we haven't had a good look at yet, I don't doubt we will have our fair share of road works in places, but it's just about been impossible to look at them," he said.
"Our roads will be our biggest cost."
Once traffic returns to the closed off roads, the expectation that soft spots will turn up and the potential for loose gravel in places means there will be a lot of repairs.
"The reality is that the harvest is only a matter of weeks away. That's when the problems will show up I'd say, with harvest trucks trying to work that will create a fair amount of issues I imagine," he said.
Cr Neill said he expects to hear of damage to farmer's crops in the coming weeks due to not just the wet weather but the wind as well.
"Look I think everyone has been pretty positive, I don't doubt some people that went through the 1990 flood would've been getting a bit worried the other day but it's been a long, long way below what 1990 ever was," he said.
"We didn't have a levy to the height it is now, so I didn't see that at any time we were really in danger."
Cr Neill said the residents have stayed safe the whole way through the process and he was pleased to see the water receding.
"It will hang about for a bit I imagine, but it's a lot better than no water for three years," he said.
Recent moderate to heavy rainfall across the upper Bogan River catchment has caused renewed minor flooding at Peak Hill and renewed moderate flooding at Dandaloo.
An earlier flood peak is approaching Mulgawarrina where major flooding is occurring. As this flood peak extends downstream, major flooding may occur at Gongolgon during this weekend.
Minor flooding is occurring at Peak Hill while moderate flooding is occurring at Dandaloo, Mudall and Nyngan.
Major flooding may occur at Mudall later this week.
The Bogan River at Peak Hill peaked at 3.44 metres around 11:15pm Sunday, October 9 and is currently at 2.86 metres and falling with minor flooding.
The Bogan River at Dandaloo may peak near 5.90 metres overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, with moderate flooding.
Moderate flooding is continuing along the Bogan River at Mudall. The Bogan River at Mudall may peak near the major flood level (3.60 m) during Wednesday into Thursday, October 13.
Major flooding is occurring at Mulgawarrina and is possible at Gongolgon.
The Bogan River at Mulgawarrina may peak around 5.60 metres during Tuesday into Wednesday, with major flooding.
The Bogan River at Gongolgon may peak near the major flood level (1.30 metres) during this weekend.
In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.
