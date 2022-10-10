The weekend of deluge has impacted roads, ovals, public facilities and walking trails. Some are open now while others remain closed until next week until some rain has passed. Here's the latest.
Bligh Street in Dubbo opened this morning at 8.20 am and traffic control along Cobra street has been removed as well.
Parking spaces on Bligh Street in the central business district can also be used now.
After heavy rainfall and flooding this weekend, many public facilities and sporting fields were left inaccessible.
This week, all remaining sporting ovals across the Dubbo region will be closed for training except the cricket nets which can be used tomorrow, October 11, onwards. This can only be used if the accessing road is open.
The council's recreation coordinator will liaise directly with sporting clubs and event organisers about competitions and sporting events scheduled this week. Sporting clubs and event organisers will be responsible for updating their members and attendees with information about individual competitions and events.
Every mountain bike trail in the region is closed at least until next Monday, October 17. Inspections will be carried out in order to advise the community about reopened trails.
All pedestrian bridges in Dubbo remain closed. The Tracker Riley Cycleway and walking track is also closed.
Aquatic centres in Dubbo, Geurie and Wellington are open. The Macquarie Library in Dubbo is open now.
Dubbo Visitor Information Centre is closed for now and is expected to be open on Thursday morning, October 13. However, online and phone enquires are being managed by teams operating in other locations and through the Wellington Visitor Information Centre.
The Bureau of Meteorology has said the rest of the week in Dubbo will remain cloudy until skies clear up on Sunday. There is a rain forecast for the end of the week with a slight chance of showers on Thursday evening (less than 1 millimetre). Chances of heavy rainfall on Friday are high with 10 to 15 millimetres of rain predicted for the morning and afternoon.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
