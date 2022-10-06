A number of safeguards are being put in place in Warren as the town deals with "unprecedented weather conditions"
Warren Shire Council's general manager, Gary Woodman, thanked the community for their assistance and patience as work has been done to prevent significant flooding in the town.
Warren has again been experiencing major flooding and water levels are expected to get as high as 9.2m late on Thursday.
Those levels could rise even higher as more rain is expected in the coming days.
It comes after levels passed 9.4m earlier in the month, leading mayor Milton Quigley to say "I can't see an end in sight immediately, that's for sure".
"Due to the continuing extreme weather and flooding conditions experienced here in Warren Shire and across much of north-Western NSW, Council has enacted a number of preventative measures to ensure the safety of our town community under these conditions," Mr Woodman said.
"These include the closure of our levee stormwater floodgates when the Macquarie River reaches a height of 8.4 metres to prevent widespread flooding throughout the town.
"When the levee floodgates are closed and rainfall continues, this does cause the capture of both rainwater and stormwater run-off from roof gutters, drains and roads throughout town, which is mitigated by the activation of pumps located around the town to reduce any overflow to protect the town against further flooding risks.
"Given that these are the conditions we are currently experiencing, with significant further rainfall predicted over the next few days, it is critical we continue to activate these safety measures."
Through the NSW SES, council organised 12 additional pumps to help in town given the forecast for the coming days.
The Warren Shire was included in a natural disaster declaration on Wednesday, alongside the likes of Dubbo and Narromine, due to the ongoing flooding.
Mr Woodman added he was grateful to community members, many of which had volunteered to help out.
"We have a loyal and close-knit community here in Warren Shire and many people have come forward to donate tractors and other machinery to assist with the pumping efforts to help safeguard our town," he said.
"Council understands these efforts can be noisy and at times disruptive to residents and the local business community, but the alternative is major flooding and safety risks for all businesses and individuals.
"We appreciate the continuing patience and cooperation of community members as we work together to safeguard our town against the significant threat of flood damage throughout these unprecedented weather conditions."
