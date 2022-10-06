Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Levee floodgates closed and extra pumps brought in to deal with Warren flooding

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated October 6 2022 - 6:03am, first published 4:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The floodwaters at Warren are closing in on the town but precautions are being taken. Picture by Steve Christian

A number of safeguards are being put in place in Warren as the town deals with "unprecedented weather conditions"

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.