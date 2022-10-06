Daily Liberal
NSWRL will bring new rules changes into junior competitions in 2023

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated October 7 2022 - 2:16am, first published October 6 2022 - 10:30pm
NSWRL have overhauled their junior competitions with no competitive matches to be played until under 13s. Picture by Amy McIntyre

No grand finals until under 13s and no tackling until under 7s are the two big changes NSWRL has brought into the junior game for 2023.

