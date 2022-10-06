The Nightwatchmen: Our 2022/23 DDCA season predictions

Welcome to The Nightwatchmen, a weekly opinion piece by sports writers Nick Guthrie and Tom Barber.
The pair will look at what's happening within cricket in and around Dubbo across the 2022/23 season.
We're back. The cricket isn't because of rain but we're still here to look at the season ahead.
Day one of play for the summer has already been cancelled because of the wet but that won't stop us from looking ahead at what may happen in the upcoming Dubbo District Cricket Association season.
Will CYMS Cougars win back-to-back RSL Whitney Cups? Can Newtown return to the finals? Which team will take out a stacked RSL Pinnington Cup competition? We will try answer all those questions and more this week.
RSL Colts prove age is no barrier on their way to the Whitney Cup minor premiership
Last year's RSL Whitney Cup runners-up have seemingly not gotten any worse this season. Losing Riley Keen and Ben Taylor will hurt RSL Colts no doubt but the addition of former Western Zone all-rounder Greg Buckley to an already formidable batting order is a scary prospect.
RSL veterans Brad Cox, Jason Ryan, Mitch Bower and Chris Morton showed no signs of slowing down last season with the latter one of the top run-scorers at the end of the Whitney Cup season.
For RSL Colts skipper Marty Jeffrey, I feel one of his biggest challenges will be trying to pick a top six for round one after the captain himself had a strong 2021/22 campaign while he tipped Anthony Atlee to be a star with the bat this season.
On paper Colts have the best batting lineup in the competition and it's the depth along with the experience they possess which has me believing they will feature the regular season as minor premiers after narrowly missing out on the top spot last season.
Batters go big in the RSL Pinnington Cup
A few years ago Charlie Kempston and Doug Potter were playing for Dubbo in the Western Zone Premier League, now the pair will have big roles to play in RSL Pinnington Cup.
Kempston rejoins Newtown after a few seasons as RSL Colts and will play in the Ducks side alongside brothers Jack and Harry, while his father Mick will also take the field.
A destructive player on his day, I'm backing Kempston to have a big season with the bat which could lead the Ducks to another finals series.
Potter will once again captain the Narromine team after they won the RSL Pinnington Cup last season. With the ball, the former Newtown star was brilliant in 2021/22 but struggled to make a big score with the bat, something I feel won't be the case this season.
Throw in the likes of Macquarie's Jason Green who is rumoured to possibly be playing second grade and RSL Colts' Wes Giddings who both have a wealth of first-grade experience and it is a scary sign for Pinnington Cup bowlers.
Souths score a 'shock' win over a big side
After not winning a game last season, I'm backing Souths to score a win over one of the competition's big sides.
Adding the likes of Hugh Sienkiewicz and James O'Brien to a side that is well on the rise could put the Hornets in a strong position, especially late in games.
O'Brien's talents with the bat could help Souths take run chases deep, something they did a lot last season but ultimately fell short.
With Ted Murray a year more experienced along with Lockie Rummans and Rudy Peet, I've got a feeling Souths could win several games and push a lot of the top sides right to the end.
You've only got to look back to last season where Souths had matches against both CYMS and RSL Colts which went right to the wire, add in a few new batters and the Hornets could be a side to surprise a few people.
Colts to win premiership in a canter
When Germany were at their clinical best in world football in the 1980s and 90s, English player Gary Lineker produced one of the sport's more famous quotes.
"Football is a simple game; 22 men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans win."
I think this summer will be something similar for local cricket. The RSL-Whitney Cup is a simple competition, six teams play for six months and at the end, RSL Colts wins.
I know it's very similar to Tom's prediction above but I'll go even further. Colts will comfortably win the minor premiership and the grand final. I can't see a team getting close to them this season.
Yes, they've lost Riley Keen and Ben Taylor so new ball bowling is a real question mark. But with Greg Buckley returning their batting lineup is even stronger and he, Mitch Bower and Marty Jeffrey will form a spin bowling unit which will get through a huge amount of overs in two-day cricket and strangle opponents. The experience in the side will thrive in the return of two-day games.
CYMS will be good again but any side losing Brock Larance, Ben Patterson and Tom Coady is weaker while Macquarie is always hard to tip. The addition of former Scottish international Lyle Robertson is a headline-grabber but who will stand up and score the big runs needed? It's been a question mark for the Blues in recent times.
Newtown will push for third again while Rugby and Souths are rebuilding and will fall short of finals once again.
Dubbo to dominate representative scene
There's always a bit of uncertainty around Dubbo rep cricket as the best players don't always commit but I think this season will be a good one.
The change in structure and having the bulk of Western Zone Premier League games before the Country Championships and before Christmas should be attractive to those players who are umming and ahhing.
The top side will look different this season after some departures but it would be great to see Mitch Bower and Greg Buckley back in Dubbo colours full-time alongside a core group which has been developing together the last few summers.
The new second XI competition is expected to feature a mixture of youth and experience and if the likes of Jason Ryan and Chris Morton can work with the best up-and-comers from around here then it will be a side to watch.
The Orana Outlaws are also due a return to the Sydney Cricket Ground and the finals of the Plan B Regional Bash. We can't keep losing to the Central West Wranglers early on, we just can't.
Dubbo is the premier centre for cricket in the Western Zone and it's time we really reinforced that.
Bowlers to thrive in the big wet
I'd love this prediction to be we all get to play a full season but I can't see that happening. It's almost certain day one of play will be washed out and plenty more rain is expected before Christmas.
While it's not great news, the prospect of wet decks will be hugely appealing for leading bowlers across all three grades.
With two-day games return in first and second grade, there's the opportunity (and, really, an expectation) batsmen will pile on the runs this summer. I don't think that will be the case though.
A lot of batters haven't had big pre-seasons due to washed out training sessions and while bowlers will no doubt be underdone as well, ball will get better of bat early on.
While it might seem obvious, it's not quite when you think about the batting-heavy grades this summer. Colts and Macquarie are loaded with batters in first grade while in second the Newtown Ducks look as strong an RSL Pinnington Cup side we've seen in recent times. Narromine's batting will be good again and Macquarie and Souths are set to improve in second grade.
Two-day games might be back but I can't see many going deep into day two in the first half of 2022/23.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
