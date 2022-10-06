Rainfall across the state is affecting many sporting events and this weekend's racing is another which could be cancelled due to the heavy downpours.
Dubbo trainer Connie Greig will have Deel Street race in TAB Highway Handicap (1600m) at Royal Randwick on Saturday should racing go ahead.
The five-year-old mare is in some impressive form and Greig is confident she could produce a good result on Saturday.
"Everything is up in the air and I don't believe we will be racing anywhere this weekend," she said.
"She's going and it's now a heavy 10 there which isn't a problem.
"She runs in the wet, she's got a lightweight and has been very consistent.
"We are looking at heading there."
A winner in her last start at Dubbo, Greig was originally planning on sending the mare down to Sydney in September but opted to hold off.
Now, even with a heavy track at Royal Randwick, Greig knows Deel Street has what it takes.
"The track's not the problem, it's just the fact they could get too much rain," she said.
"I don't really want to lug her down there on a maybe.
"Hopefully if they call it they do it early."
Last start winner Smooth Esprit will also run in the Highway Handicap after a victory just a few weeks ago in the same event.
The Clint Lundholm-trained gelding will be ridden by Kerrin McEvoy once again as he aims to go back to back.
Coonamble's biggest day of racing could be put back a few days as storms roll across the state but Greig will be well represented.
The Coonamble Cup will headline Sunday's racing while the Picnic Championship will also be run, a race the Dubbo trainer could have seven horses in.
"We've got seven in the picnic final, that's not out yet," she said.
"They will all head there if we are racing but it's hard to know."
"On the forecast, it would've been better if they said 'you know what let's head for next week'.
"But how can you predict the weather, as soon as you move it the sun would come out.
"You are working them to race so that's all you can do."
Greig will has six horses in the race as of Thursday and one acting as an emergency.
Gavin Groth's Danspur currently leads the Racing NSW Picnic Championship heading into Sunday's meeting.
The gelding is a single point ahead of Greig's Valadyium.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
