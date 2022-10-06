Daily Liberal
Connie Greig's Deel Street will run at Royal Randwick on Saturday

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated October 6 2022 - 6:50am, first published 1:00am
Connie Greig and Deel Street are preparing for a trip to Royal Randwick this weekend for the TAB Highway Handicap. Picture by Belinda Soole

Rainfall across the state is affecting many sporting events and this weekend's racing is another which could be cancelled due to the heavy downpours.

