Everything you need to know about Australia's first Dolly Parton festival

Big hair, big boobs, cowboy boots and tiny waists will be celebrated in NSW's Central West this weekend for the first ever Dolly Parton festival.
The Dolly Festival will kick off on Friday, September 30 at Narromine, with folks encouraged to grab their inner Kenny or Dolly and dress up for the weekend of activities.
There will be a free screening of Gnomeo and Juliet at Payten Park, Narromine, on Friday.
On Saturday, October 1, a program including live music, street market stalls, family-friendly events and an over 18's evening festival will take place.
From 10am to 1pm a free street party will take place with live entertainment, food and market stalls.
On Saturday night, a ticketed 18-year-old event will take place. The event kicks off at 4:30pm with drag queen Timberlina while headliner Kirsty Lee Akers will take to the stage later in the evening.
Best dressed Dolly and Kenny awards will also be presented.
On Sunday there will be a BBQ breakfast event at Narromine Aerodrome Tourist Park and Motel featuring Dolly trivia and an open mic. Although with a photo booth and more.
During the festival the first ever Dolly King and Queen will be crowned.
Narromine mayor Craig Davies said it was sure to be a weekend for the town to remember.
"There's a lot of excitement in the community, there's no doubt about it. People are very keen to see it come on and it will be a great fun weekend," he said.
"It's the start of what I hope will become a much bigger event. Dolly's such an icon of the music industry and she's just such a wonderful character and clearly one of the major stars of country music in the world - and yet she's so down to Earth and humble in her approach to everything."
"A lot of the shops around town already have posters and adornments of Dolly in their shop fronts so people are really getting on board and becoming a part of it, which is fantastic," he said.
- with Allison Hore
Digital journalist for ACM's regional titles. Before this role, I was the digital specialist with ACM's Agricultural division and prior to that chief of staff at The Land, where I started as a journalist in 2006.
