Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Everything you need to know about Australia's first Dolly Parton festival

Kim Chappell
By Kim Chappell
Updated September 30 2022 - 7:28am, first published 7:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's first festival to honour Dolly Parton (pictured) will take place this weekend. Picture by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File

Big hair, big boobs, cowboy boots and tiny waists will be celebrated in NSW's Central West this weekend for the first ever Dolly Parton festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kim Chappell

Kim Chappell

Digital journalist - National

Digital journalist for ACM's regional titles. Before this role, I was the digital specialist with ACM's Agricultural division and prior to that chief of staff at The Land, where I started as a journalist in 2006.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.