For ex-Dubbo CYMS coach Tim Ryan, he doesn't mind who takes home the NRL Premiership trophy on Sunday night.
A former player himself, Ryan spent time at the Paramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers during his career, the two sides who will meet the decider at Accor Stadium this weekend.
Parramatta has not won a premiership since 1986 and Ryan believes this year's team has a very good chance of breaking the title drought.
"I actually played for both Parra and Penrith so I have some mixed feelings," he said.
"With the long wait everyone has had and spoken about, it definitely is an exciting time for the Eels fans."
While Parramatta will always have a place in his heart, Ryan also has a soft spot for a fellow former Fishie in Isaah Yeo thanks to his relationship with the Penrith star's father, Justin.
"I actually had a game with him before he left but I played a lot with Justin (Yeo) of course," he said.
"We won a lot of games and grand finals together so I had a great time playing alongside him."
Ryan's connection with the Yeo family is a strong one, so strong in fact the former lower grade Eel and Panther had nothing but praise for the Penrith lock.
"Especially with Isaah there (I like Penrith), he is probably my favourite player in the NRL him along with 'Burto' (Matt Burton)," he said.
"But really it's sort of a win-win, I'd love to see Parra win then I also want to see Isaah do well as well."
READ ALSO:
Having also coached Western in the past, Ryan is confident both the Rams and Panthers will continue to see the rewards of their partnership going forward.
"It's fantastic what Penrith do, I think Isaah might have actually been the first one to go down there in that transition," he said.
"He was playing juniors down there then come back to finish his schooling, it's certainly a masterstroke them doing that.
"By the time you get down there, guys like Isaah, Kaide Ellis, Burton and Charlie Staines all knew everyone and were settled.
"What they've done and continue to do, I think is second to none.
"It's paid off and is continuing to pay off."
Coming from a rugby league family and being a huge fan of the game, Ryan said he will be hitting the road this weekend to watch Sunday's match.
"I'm taking the family down so we are pretty excited about it," he said.
"I won't be too nervous but I think it will be great for everyone, a Western Sydney derby like that will be fantastic.
"I'm certain I'll see a good game."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.