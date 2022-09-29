Both the Bourke Warriors and Walgett Aboriginal Connection have been drawn in what can only be described as a 'pool of death' for the Koori Knockout this weekend.
The annual rugby league competition will be held at Bombaderry on the state's south coast beginning on Saturday morning with several teams from in and around Dubbo making the journey to the knockout.
The draw for the competition was held on Wednesday evening with the men's sides being split into four pools with Pool A looking the toughest.
Walgett Aboriginal Connection and Bourke Warriors will both be in Pool A alongside South Coast Black Cockatoos who won the 2019 competition, the last time the event was held due to COVID-19.
The Bourke side will feature the likes of Alex Ronayne, Jeremy Thurston and Ash Widders who have all played Group 11 this season.
Dubbo Pacemakers have been drawn into Pool B alongside the Goodooga Magpies and Castlereagh All Blacks, both teams who are expected to be present at the business end of the season.
The Gilgandra Sand Goannas will play in in Pool C and are set to take on Blacktown Red Belly Warriors in their round one match.
Like Bourke, the Wellington Wedgetails have a tough group of teams in Pool D.
Welllington will face Kamilaroi Galamaays in their first round and have drawn to be in the same group as competition favourite Newcastle All Blacks.
There are rumoured to be several NRL stars lining up across the teams this weekend with Wellington a chance to have Kotoni Staggs, Brent Naden and Tyrone Peachey in their side.
