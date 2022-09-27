A THREE-year wait comes to an end for Mish Somers next month when she will lead the Western Rams into battle at the State League Tag Championships in Tuggerah.
The Group 10 premiership-winning coach and her Rams side have waited several years to take on New South Wales' top tag talent after the COVID-19 pandemic put many statewide events on hold.
Players have gone from having few match opportunities over that time to now being swamped by club and representative contests.
As busy as the spring schedule has been, Somers is glad to see things back in full swing and is keen to lead the Rams in their state campaign over October 8 and 9.
"There's a lot happening after not playing much for the last couple of years but now football just keeps rolling on. It's great to be back playing league tag consistently again," she said.
"After not playing this for a couple of years it's nice having representative league tag again. Playing with a different bunch of girls across the Western division should be great fun.
Group 11 recently took down Group 10 to the tune of 38-12 in their representative clash, so it comes as little surprise to see the victorious side dominate the Rams lineup with eight of their players selected.
Macquarie Raiders' Kimberlee Gordon, who scored twice in that victory, is part of the side along with teammates Isabella Attwater, Breighell Thuell and Ebony Furner.
Parkes' point-scoring machines Jorja Simpson and India Draper feature in the team along with CYMS' experienced pair of Emily Caton and Maddi Chapman.
"The Group 10 and 11 game was good. Obviously at the back end of the season it's hard to get your top quality team on the park but it was great to go up against a team you're unfamiliar with and try to adjust to that," Somers said.
"It would have been nice to meet earlier in the year but that's just the way things happen."
Players across the Castlereagh and Woodbridge Cup competitions fill the remaining five spots in the squad, led by Grenfell Goannas' premiership-winning halfback Lily Holmes.
The Rams skipper said she's got a great side to work with for the upcoming campaign.
"It's a great mix. There's some youth there but also experienced heads who have been a part of the Rams before," Somers said.
"I think they've picked a really good side based on performances over the year and on the game from last weekend. If we can get some combinations right then hopefully we'll be able to challenge some of those big city teams."
