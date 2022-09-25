AMANDA Turnbull completed a perfect day out at Eugowra on Sunday by going three from three in her Canola Cup Heat (2100m) drives.
Turnbull drove father Steve's runners Smooth Bon Bon and Pas De Cheval to victories and also took her own horse, Racing Time, to a win.
On top of the heat wins Turnbull also won the Mick Rawsthorne Memorial with Splash Of Crimson.
Turnbull's three winners now move into the $30,000 final to be held this Monday.
Turnbull said the record breaking run of Pas De Cheval was the highlight of the day.
"Pas De Cheval broke the track record and her heat was really strong. She was probably the run of the day," she said.
"She was lucky to hold the front, because there was a galloper, but once she got to the front she was happy to roll along and she did it pretty easily.
"It was just perfect timing for her. She's had a couple of runs back from a spell and she went really good at Cowra after she drew bad there.
"I think any of these three can win the final. We'll see how its run. The draws make it tricky for a couple of them but none of them are going to get tired out there."
Turnbull started things off an impressive style by guiding Smooth Bon Bon to the most comfortable of her three heat victories.
Despite that extra effort at the start of the race the Captaintreacherous filly had plenty left to give at the end of the race.
Smooth Bon Bon surged away from the pack down the home stretch to beat Ice Blaster ($41, Blake Micallef) and Lulu Lucifer ($34, Scott Hewitt) by 14 metres.
The next two tastes of Canola Cup heat success for Turnbull were more hard-earned.
Turnbull wasn't content to sit in the death seat with her three-year-old colt Racing Time and opted to work around High Quest at the start of the event and took the lead.
Racing Time ($3.30) would be put under pressure by Mach Assassin ($5.50) in the race for the finish line but Turnbull held on to win by 2.2m.
In the last of the day's heats, Turnbull's heavily backed favourite Pas De Cheval ($1.40) also led all the way, but not before being pushed by Better Than Lexy ($81, Olivia Frisby).
The Bernie Hewitt-trained horse almost pulled off a huge upset but the favourite held on by 3.4m.
The leading pair finished nearly 20 metres ahead of Blazing Banner ($4.80, Doug Hewitt) in third.
Pas De Cheval ran a mile rate of 1:56.5 to write her name into the record books, finishing off with a superb final quarter of 27.2.
In the meeting's other Canola Cup heat (in which Turnbull didn't compete) The Rogue I Am ($13, Todd Day) was a surprise victor.
