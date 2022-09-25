Daily Liberal
Amanda Turnbull wins all three of her drives at Canola Cup heats in Eugowra

Pas De Cheval was one of three Canola Cup heat winners for Amanda Turnbull. Picture by Coffee Photography And Framing.

AMANDA Turnbull completed a perfect day out at Eugowra on Sunday by going three from three in her Canola Cup Heat (2100m) drives.

