They say a week is a long time in racing and never has it been more true than in the case of Roy McCabe.
Last Tuesday he was stranded at a wet Forbes Jockey Club and waiting for a ride back to Bathurst but just five days later he was celebrating the biggest win of his career.
McCabe's $26 outsider Know Where To Look took out Sunday's $100,000 Panorama, the biggest race of the year at Bathurst's Tyers Park.
Last Tuesday at Forbes, McCabe cut a forlorn figure, sitting on a drum and keeping an eye on Guzzler, who had earlier finished outside the placings.
Alongside McCabe was his partner, jockey Ashleigh Stanley, and fellow Bathurst trainer Dean Mirfin, also caring for the last horses left in the tie up stalls.
They were resigned to a long wait as their horses had been dropped off at Forbes by a horse transport company, and the truck had then then departed for another job a considerable distance away.
The plan was for the truck to be back after the last race of the day at 5.30pm but when the Forbes meeting was abandoned due to a wet track at 3.40pm, the Bathurst crew were stranded.
Things weren't looking great later in the week either, as Know Where To Look only made it as an emergency for The Panorama.
But after a number of scratchings he got a chance, and made it count.
"It feels bloody amazing, it's great," McCabe said after the win.
"I was expecting her to run a really nice race. I was expecting to run a top three, but to come away with the win was a bonus.
"I'm only a small trainer. I've only got five in my stable at the moment. I'm still trying to grow still. I'm sure winning today's race will definitely go a long way to helping that.
"To me, winning a $110,000 race is almost as good as winning the Country Championships."
With a ride described as " brilliant " by the trainer, Jean Van Overmeire positioned Know Where To Look midfield on the rails before easing to the outside in the straight.
Finishing powerfully and to wild cheering from local supporters, Know Where To Look raced to a half-length win over Super Helpful (Quayde Krogh, $4.80) with another half length to Don'tforgetmonica (Reece Jones, $3.60 favourite).
The big win may be Know Where To Look's last, with McCabe confirming the mare is headed to stud, which was always the plan regardless on Sunday's result.
"She's actually going to stud. She's retiring this preparation," he said.
"She'll still get a few more runs and then retire."
The mare has now won four races across her 23-race career, with her last victory coming back at the same track in February this year, while the other two were at Muswellbrook and Scone back in 2019.
