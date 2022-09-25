"I've been waiting for this for nine years."
Josh Merritt has achieved plenty in his footy career but kicking the field goal which secured his family a long-awaited Dubbo Waratahs Rugby League Knockout victory immediately went towards the top of the list.
The perfect shot at goal set off wild celebrations among the BRS Merritt Memorial side, it's support staff and family members and friends and finished one of the great Waratahs Knockout grand finals.
The BRS Merritt Memorial side trailed Euabolong Tigers 12-6 deep in the second half of the decider under lights at Apex Oval on Saturday night but a Jeremy Thurston try with four minutes to go helped level it up.
The match then went to golden point and when Corey Cox flung back an offload and it bounced into the hands of Josh, roughly 30m out and just to the left of the posts, he instinctively took the shot and could not have hit it any better.
"I knew straight away. As soon as it came off the boot I knew it was going over," he said.
He and his teammates were swamped by fans almost immediately and the emotion involved in waiting for almost a decade for Waratahs glory came pouring out.
The side - named in honour of Billy, Rita and Stephen Merritt - has been one of the biggest supporters of the Waratahs Knockout and had endured a number of grand final defeats over the years.
"I'm on top of the world. I've been waiting for this for a long time," Josh said.
"Words can't describe how I feel at the moment. It's unbelievable.
"This is our ninth year we've put this side in and we've come short a couple of times and to finally get over the final hurdle is unreal.
"To see how much support we had here today, it means the world to them too. It's all for them."
The BRS Merritt side started the day with victories over Gordon Memorial and Nuggett Hill Memorial.
That set-up a semi-final clash with Wiradjuri Kinnections, and despite trailing 10-6 early in that one the side fought back and booked its place in another final.
Mark Merritt - another stalwart of the side - fought back tears after the semi-final and said the side was motivated to make its latest chance count.
But the Euaubolong Tigers stood in their way and proved in a semi-final win over Ashton Ryan Memorial they were worthy contenders.
The Tigers featured the likes of bush footy stalwart Mick Dodson, Clay Priest and former NRL player Joe Williams in the squad and a large and physical pack set the tone early in what was a fiery opening to the grand final.
The Tigers had more of the ball early and had a try ruled out for a forward pass but on 13 minutes Josh Merritt injected himself into the game for the first time.
A brilliant cut-out pass inside his own half put winger Farren Lamb into space and he streaked along the sideline before kicking back infield, where Clynton Edwards was to scoop up the ball and send the BRS Merritt fans into raptures.
Cox's boot made it 6-0 but the Tigers soon wrestled back momentum and two tries in two minutes for Lincoln Kirby and the lively Blake Barbuto had them up by four at half-time.
The second half was a tense and fierce battle but both sides struggled to create genuine chances until late on, when BRS Merritt kicked out on the full twice and that led to a penalty which Jaden Kelly converted to put the Tigers up 12-6.
BRS Merritt was up against it but, cheered on by its fanatical fans, lifted again late and shortly after Alex Bonham was held up over the line it was Thurston who powered over to give the side hope.
I'll celebrate with the family tonight. It's just an unreal feeling.- Josh Merritt
Blake Merritt made no mistake with the conversion and his side then had the chance to win it late on as Josh was set-up for a shot at field goal, but a poor pass meant the chance went begging and it went to golden point.
Macquarie Raiders star Josh made no mistake when he got the opportunity again just minutes into extra-time and as someone who's been a part of all eight previous attempts at knockout glory, he was a fitting match-winner.
"There's a few of us who have been there from the start. Flash (Ash) Widders and Coxy and a few others," he said at full-time.
"Then there were a couple of news ones who were playing with us for the first time and they did us proud."
Josh has long been a leading player in the Western Rams region and has plenty of representative achievements under his belt while he was also part of the Macquarie side which won the 2012 Group 11 grand final.
But being part of a win which meant so much, both personally and for a huge amount of family and friends, is something he will cherish.
"I've been waiting for this one for nine years," he said.
"This one is up there with the best of them. I'll celebrate with the family tonight. It's just an unreal feeling."
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
