sport, local-sport,

Playing alongside his older brother isn't something Jai Merritt takes for granted. Jai and Josh Merritt have played in the halves together regularly in the past, whether it was for Nyngan in Group 11 or during various knockouts. But this season two of the most naturally talented playmakers in the region are back together again at the Macquarie Raiders, their junior club, and they're determined to make it count. "I love it. I love playing with him," Jai said. "We did it a few years ago at Nyngan and we've played at the knockout for our Nan and Pop's team but I love it. "I grew up watching him and idolising him as a young kid and now I'm back playing with him. It means a lot." READ ALSO: - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership - CYMS hopes for more regional opportunities after scoring early bragging rights - Bigger and better: Your guide to the 2022 Western Premier League season That feeling doesn't only go in one direction. Josh has seen Jai develop over the years and the pair have worked as hard as any of the Raiders during the build-up to the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership season. The new western-wide starts for Macquarie on Saturday against the Mudgee Dragons, and the two Merritts will be in the halves again. "It's unreal playing with the younger brother," Josh said "We're finally back together again. We know each other's game inside out so it's exciting. "It makes my game a lot easier knowing that I don't have to do as much as I usually have. I've got a decent halfback inside of me, which is good." "We just play off each other," Jai added. "We don't overthink things and we don't panic. We just let the football come to us and that's make it easy as well." Frustrating would be the best way to summarise the Alex Ronayne era at the Raiders up to this point as the captain-coach saw the entire 2020 season cancelled due to COVID while the threat of the pandemic also resulted in the 2021 season being abandoned after 13 rounds. But there's plenty of hype around the Raiders again this year, with the Merritt brothers two of the many exciting additions at the club during the off-season. There's been some departures as well - most notably props Jack Kavanagh, Nick Harvey and Lopeti Mafi as well as half Wyndham Peachey - but Ronayne said only recent he believes he has "a premiership-winning team". "I think we have a team to go pretty far into the competition," five-eighth Josh said. "The best thing is we have a bit of depth there. That's the most exciting thing." Both Josh and Jai said it was one of the better pre-seasons they've had and both feel fit coming into the new campaign. Jai already has a couple of matches under his belt after earning selection in the Western Rams side that contested this year's Country Championships. There was plenty to learn during that new campaign but now the focus is purely on Mudgee this weekend. The match is played one week earlier than every other round one fixture as it was moved forward to act as the curtain-raiser to the NRL clash between the Manly Sea Eagles and Canberra Raiders at Glen Willow. "I expect Mudgee to come out firing," Josh said. "They've been strong for a number of years in Group 10 now so I can't wait to test ourselves. What better way to start than Mudgee at Mudgee? "I'm expecting a big crowd so it should be good playing before Manly and Raiders clash." Ronayne will miss Saturday's match as he recovers from a broken jaw suffered on Western duty so Jordan Reynolds and Corey Cox will partner in the second-row alongside lock Filisione Pauta. Youngster Blake Merritt, a cousin of Josh and Jai, has been given the nod to start at fullback while new recruits Josh Nixon, EJ Fernando and CJ Ralph will also form part of the backline. Kick-off is 3pm on Saturday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/8820f2a7-6027-4da3-b8fa-e70ee00b3e57_rotated_270.jpeg/r0_771_3024_2480_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg