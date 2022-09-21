After two long years, the Dubbo Waratahs Rugby League Knockout is back in a big way.
The annual competition will celebrate it's 10th anniversary on Saturday at Apex Oval with players and teams from all across the state expected to feature.
A day full of community engagement, the knockout is a major stepping stone before the NSW Koori Knockout takes place on the October long weekend at Bomaderry, on the NSW South Coast.
Waratahs committee member Grace Toomey is confident the event will be a big one after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
"We've also got an under 16s boys competition called the Mick Wilson Cup, we've got eight teams competing for that cup," she said.
"We've also got the old boys match which will be played between the Dubbo Waratahs and Brewarrina."
This year, the opens division will feature 16 teams and Toomey revealed they will be playing for the Uncle John Hill trophy after the ex-Waratah player.
In previous years, several professional players and ex-NRL stars have made an appearance at the event with Toomey admitting a lot of the talent for 2022 is coming from east of Dubbo.
"We have actually got players from all over the state, we normally just get them from out west," she said.
"But this year we've got some from the coast and Sydney who are coming out which is good.
"I think everyone is just excited that knockouts are back on and just want to be everywhere."
The Koori Knockout is the pinnacle of rugby league in the bush and Toomey knows the Dubbo competition will be a good challenge for the players who are looking to play on the South Coast in just a few weeks.
"That's right, it's also a run before the big one on the south coast on the October long weekend," she said.
Like many organisations, COVID-19 hit the Waratahs Knockout committee hard but now Toomey believes there is a real buzz around this year's event.
"It was a bit of a struggle, thankfully the NRL competitions kept going or it would've been a real tragedy," she said.
"For our local knockouts we really missed it and the buzz, now everyone is excited that they are back on.
"It's all part of building up to the October long weekend.
"Teams are excited this year that they are back.
"Apex Oval is a great venue to hold it."
Rain is forecast to hit Dubbo in the days leading into the event but Toomey is confident the sun will shine on Saturday to make for some thrilling rugby league.
"It's always a good day, thankfully it's only supposed to rain for three days according to the weather if we can believe it," she said.
"Most of them play for memorial sides in the knockout then all branch off to play for larger teams in the big one so they don't see each other.
"That's why it is more family-orientated."
