Knockout rugby league is about family and emotion and never was that more evident than during BRS Memorial's win at Apex Oval on Saturday afternoon.
The victory sent the side through to the final at the Dubbo Waratahs Rugby League Knockout carnival and kept alive hopes of a first title win.
The BRS side - named in honour of Bill, Rita and Stephen - is playing in the Waratahs Knockout for the ninth successive year and player Mark Merritt struggled to hold back tears after the semi-final win.
"It's just awesome. It's really emotional at the moment," he said, having scored the opening try in the victory.
"This team has been building well and it's great to see the mob come together for a good cause.
"This is very special to a lot of people."
As the oldest grandson in the family and someone who's been a part of the side from the very start, Mark has seen the team develop over the years.
The name of the team changed again this year following the death of Stephen Merritt in January, adding even more meaning to the occasion for everyone involved in the side.
"This team has been building for nine years and you're just privileged to take the field with them," Mark said.
"It's a group of young men and they're really good, solid people and there's a lot of hard work that goes on behind the scenes.
"Playing footy is the easy part. Every mob here, I take my hat off to them. There's a lot of hard work."
The 2022 edition of the side is one loaded with talent and headlined by Merritts Mark, Jayden, Josh, Jai, Stevie and Blake as well as Peter McDonald Premiership top try-scorer Jeremy Thurston, Farren Lamb, Josh Nixon, Jordi Madden, Alex Bonham, Corey Cox, Brydon Ramien and a host of other leading players from around the region.
After wins over Gordon Memorial and Nuggett Hill Memorial to start the day on Saturday, BRS Merritt Memorial met Wiradjuri Kinnections in the Waratahs semi-final.
Things began perfectly when prop Mark Merritt crashed over in the opening minutes but the Wiradjuri Kinnections side hit back a double for winger Carl Ralph had them leading 10-6.
In what was a fast-paced opening half played in front of a bumper crowd, the BRS Merritt side started to gain the ascendency again and led at half-time after two tries from Cox.
A try for Thurston put BRS Merritt in complete control soon after half-time and while the sides swapped tries late on - Ralph completed his hat-trick for Wiradjuri Kinnections - the lead was never under any serious threat.
"We've been to the final a couple of times and we'll be there at the end so a bit of hard work and a lot of good talk and anything is possible," Mark added post-game.
BRS Merritt will play the Euabolong Tigers in the grand final.
A strong crowd is expected at Apex Oval for the decider after huge numbers took in the preliminary matches throughout the day.
This year's Waratahs Knockout - the 10th anniversary edition of the carnival - has been particularly eagerly awaited after the past two editions had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The final will be played at 6.20pm on Saturday night.
