Court

Stephen John Maranda pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to possessing a prohibited drug

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
September 23 2022 - 9:00pm
Man tells police he carries scales so he doesn't get 'ripped off' when buying drugs

A MAN who told police he keeps a scale in his man bag so he "doesn't get ripped off when buying drugs" has been found in possession of marijuana.

