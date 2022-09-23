Man tells police he carries scales so he doesn't get 'ripped off' when buying drugs

A MAN who told police he keeps a scale in his man bag so he "doesn't get ripped off when buying drugs" has been found in possession of marijuana.
Stephen John Maranda pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on September 14 to possessing a prohibited drug and having a knife in a public place.
Chifley Police District officers were doing foot patrols in the Bathurst CBD when they saw Maranda walking in the opposite direction along Howick Street at 6.10pm on June 16 this year, court documents reveal.
During a conversation with Maranda, police asked the 48-year-old to take his hands out of the pockets of his hooded jumper for the safety of officers.
As the College Road, Bathurst resident removed his hands, police saw a resealable bag containing what they believed to be an illegal drug and therefore informed Maranda he would be searched.
The court heard that Maranda was told to stop fidgeting after he tried to move an item from his pocket to his pants.
Maranda then gave police a sandwich-size resealable zip bag which contained a green substance that was later found to be 16.03 grams of cannabis leaf.
Police called for a male officer to attend who, after arriving on scene, found an orange and black belt clip on Maranda which contained a flick knife blade, set of black scales and unused small resealable bags. He also had seven $50 notes.
The court heard that Maranda told police he carries the scales to make sure he is not "ripped off when I [Maranda] buy drugs".
Maranda gave police a withdrawal receipt for the money, which totaled $350, on June 17 due to police suspicions it came from criminal activity.
During sentencing, Maranda's legal representative, Ms Lalic said the reason her client was carrying a two centimetre blade was so he could cut up food to eat with his false teeth.
In reply, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said Maranda has a record with "way too many of the same charges".
Maranda was placed on an 18-month community correction order with the condition he abstain from drugs and alcohol.
He must also complete 100 hours of community service.
